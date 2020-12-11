How to Have a High-Tech Hanukkah

December 11, 2020 5 min read

No matter how you spell it, Hanukkah is a holiday that doesn't have a lot going for it. The comparison to Christmas is only because the two have a relative proximity in the calendar. Beyond that, one holiday is, "Our messiah is born! We now have everlasting life!" and the other is, "Oh good, we got the lamp to work."

Like all Jewish holidays, something bad happened to us, but we managed to get through it enough to arrive at the next bad thing to happen to us. When you're Jewish, it's always 2020, and that we keep making it through dark times should be a lesson everyone absorbs. In the shadow of billions of Christmas lights, we should all claim every glimmer of seasonal joy we can.

With anti-Semitism on the rise in the United States and in Europe, it seems more important than ever to keep traditions alive. So while we're the proudest we've ever been of Adam Sandler, thanks to Uncut Gems, we should sing his classic carol and celebrate the way our ancestors didn't on this sort-of-holy holiday.

Don't Be Jelly

Let There Be LEDs

Don't Dread the Dreidel Song

Chai Crimes and Misdemeanors

Festival of Lights, Camera, Action!

Shpilkes Stopper

You Don't Call

Shofar, So Good

Just Like Nana Used to Make