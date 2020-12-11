Hanukkah

How to Have a High-Tech Hanukkah

It's the festival of lights, so you should celebrate it with a little 'chai' tech.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Have a High-Tech Hanukkah
Image credit: via PCMag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Senior Features Writer, PCMag
5 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

No matter how you spell it, Hanukkah is a holiday that doesn't have a lot going for it. The comparison to Christmas is only because the two have a relative proximity in the calendar. Beyond that, one holiday is, "Our messiah is born! We now have everlasting life!" and the other is, "Oh good, we got the lamp to work."

Like all Jewish holidays, something bad happened to us, but we managed to get through it enough to arrive at the next bad thing to happen to us. When you're Jewish, it's always 2020, and that we keep making it through dark times should be a lesson everyone absorbs. In the shadow of billions of Christmas lights, we should all claim every glimmer of seasonal joy we can.

With anti-Semitism on the rise in the United States and in Europe, it seems more important than ever to keep traditions alive. So while we're the proudest we've ever been of Adam Sandler, thanks to Uncut Gems, we should sing his classic carol and celebrate the way our ancestors didn't on this sort-of-holy holiday.

Related: 'Shark Tank' Update: The Mensch Is Off the Bench

Don't Be Jelly

Don't Be Jelly
Image credit: via PCMag
If you are not a Jew and you wander into a Dunkin' Donuts during Hanukkah with a jelly donut craving and can't find one, you might think there's a conspiracy to keep you from calories. There's not. It's just that jelly donuts, or sufganiyot, are one of the traditional foods of the holiday. Don't wander the streets like a putz; make your own with a fryer like the Breville Smart Fryer.

Let There Be LEDs

Let There Be LEDs
Image credit: via PCMag
The Maccabees were pretty impressed with themselves when they got a tiny bit of oil to light a menorah for eight nights. But did they make their own menorah on a 3D printer? Or build one out of LEDs? Think how proud your mother will be. If you're not handy, that's okay, you're still her bubbeleh even if you're not as smart as your cousin Jeffrey who went to MIT. You know what? Buy one made out of a circuit board and lie to her.

Don't Dread the Dreidel Song

Don't Dread the Dreidel Song
Image credit: via PCMag
There are maybe five Hanukkah songs, and yet you still don't know the words to any of them. The Hanukkah Sing-Along Microphone keeps a beat and has a booklet with the lyrics, which is more than you can say for anyone else at your gathering.

Chai Crimes and Misdemeanors

Chai Crimes and Misdemeanors
Image credit: via PCMag
Dreidel, dreidel, dreidel, I made you out of…code? Forget that wooden dreidel you think your cousin Aaron weighted to get all the gelt. Download the augmented-reality Dreidel ARena app for iOS and save yourself a family fight that could go on for eight nights.

Festival of Lights, Camera, Action!

Festival of Lights, Camera, Action!
Image credit: via PCMag
If Jews really controlled Hollywood, don't you think we could do better than The Hebrew Hammer when it comes to Hanukkah movies? This heartwarming holiday tale of an orthodox Jewish blaxploitation hero wresting Hanukkah from Santa's no-goodnik kid isn't even streaming anymore. There aren't any true Hallmark Hanukkah movies, but you can rent Adam Sandler's Eight Crazy Nights or buy A Rugrats Chanukah or the Chrismukkah episode of The O.C. And while it's not about Hanukkah, Russian Doll on Netflix is the perfect Jewish show, plus it has eight episodes so you can watch one per night, a true miracle.

Shpilkes Stopper

Shpilkes Stopper
Image credit: via PCMag
Hanukkah might be eight nights, but in some ways it's the shortest of the Jewish holidays. There's no staring at the brisket, wondering why, "Will we ever eat?" isn't the first of the four questions, or spending all day in synagogue without food just so you can get a bagel with lox later. That doesn't mean you have patience, though. Get this dreidel-themed take on the fidget spinner.

You Don't Call

You Don't Call
Image credit: via PCMag
If you still have your bubbe, you're blessed with good advice. Or at the very least an opinion. Should you have a direct question that needs a direct answer and also a little Yiddish, there's Ask Bubbe. She knows you as well as your own bubbe, since she says, "I don't even know why you ask. You're going to do what you want anyways." Brought to you by Mensch on a Bench.

Shofar, So Good

Shofar, So Good
Image credit: via PCMag
Your Hanukkah party is going pretty well but something's missing. Music. Mix it up with a little Matisyahu or Vampire Weekend on Spotify or tune into Pandora's Hanukkah station and shake what your mamaleh gave you.

Just Like Nana Used to Make

Just Like Nana Used to Make
Image credit: via PCMag
In the same way that your Uncle Mordy will never tire of saying that the only thing your Aunt Molly can make are reservations, you will never tire of latkes. It's time you learned to make them and other Hanukkah favorites, too. Download the book 1,000 Jewish Recipes (iOSKindle) for the cooking lessons you never got.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The 12 Tax Days of Christmas: Day 9

Shark Tank

'Shark Tank' Update: The Mensch Is Off the Bench

Future of Entrepreneurship

Grab a Tissue: Apple's Latest Holiday Ad Is Another Tear Jerker.