7 Electric Toothbrushes for Healthier-Looking Teeth

January 22, 2021 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Online, at drugstores, at the mall — electric toothbrushes are everywhere. It seems as if every week, there’s a new offering that claims to be “smarter” or eliminate plaque more efficiently. Because of our countless options, searching for the best electric toothbrush can feel overwhelming.

When shopping for an electric toothbrush, there are several things to consider. One is your budget. Electric toothbrushes can be as low as $20 or well over $100. Another factor is whether you prefer a sonic or oscillating brush head. The former vibrates, whereas the latter rotates. According to research, both effectively break up plaque, so your perfect match boils down to preference. In addition, take into account “smart” features, which you may or may not need. Many electric toothbrushes activate an alert after two minutes—the length of time you should be brushing, as recommended by the American Dental Association. Different modes, handle thickness, and battery life are other important elements to consider.

To help you find a device that’ll suit your needs, we’ve rounded up some of the best electric toothbrushes on the market right now.

Best Vibrating Electric Toothbrush

Image credit: Amazon

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - $40

Look no further than this one-mode electric toothbrush for impressive power with the click of a button. As a Sonicare brush, it delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes a minute, and because its bristles are soft, it’ll be gentle on your and gums. There’s also a two-minute timer and a pressure sensor that pulses if you’re brushing too hard. Reviewers praise it for its motor and reasonable price point. Choose from three color options: black, pink, or white.

Best Oscillating Toothbrush

Image credit: Amazin

Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush - $40

If you’re sluggish during your morning routine, you’ll love this pick. The bristles on this electric toothbrush quickly oscillate and pulsate, so all you have to do is hold your brush in place. And with a single mode, it’s simple to use. A handle, brush head, and charger are included. It’s compatible with 11 Oral-B brush head models. Reviewers recommended this for electric-toothbrush newbies, and several said they liked the affordability of the replacement brush heads.

Best Electric Toothbrush With Multiple Settings

Image credit: Amazon

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - $100

Another Philips Sonicare pick, this toothbrush offers a customizable brushing sesh and a travel case, if you’re OK with paying more. There are three modes and intensities, which are controlled by a single button. “Clean” mode is standard, “Gum Care” is gentler and goes on for longer, and “Whitening” mode is meant for removing stains. Otherwise, this performs similarly to the 4100 model. The battery life is the same at about two weeks on a single charge, and there’s a two-minute timer and pressure sensor. It’s available in deep purple, navy blue, pink and white.

Best Minimalist Design

Image credit: Anthropologie

GOBY Monochrome Electric Toothbrush - $80

On the hunt for something that also looks great in your bathroom? Go for the aesthetically pleasing GOBY. It has soft bristles, a normal speed and a sensitive speed, and a two-minute timer that reminds you every 30 seconds to move to a different quadrant of your mouth. Along with the brush head and handle, an order comes with a magnetic, wireless USB charging stand and fitted brush head cover. You only have to charge it twice a month. Users said the small, round brush head and powerful vibrations left their feeling incredibly clean. This electric toothbrush can be purchased as part of a subscription on the GOBY website.

Best Battery Life

Image credit: Quip

Quip Adult Electric Toothbrush - $50 for One-Time Purchase

In terms of battery life, this electric toothbrush blows competitors out of the water. It’s powered by a AAA battery that can last as long as three months. The soft bristles and gentle vibrations make this excellent for anyone with sensitive , gums, or gag reflex. If you have a small mouth, you might find the slim shape particularly appealing. Like many other electric toothbrushes, this has a two-minute timer and pulses every 30 seconds. Other noteworthy details: a lifetime warranty and inexpensive replacement brush heads—just $5 each when you sign up for a refill plan. The metal version comes in sleek metallic shades: silver, slate, copper, and gold, but the plastic alternative is cheaper and comes in green and blue.

Best Budget-Friendly Electric Toothbrush

Image credit: Amazon

Arm & Hammer Pro+ Spinbrush - $20

As mentioned above, electric toothbrushes tend to fall into one of two categories: vibrating or oscillating. This one is unique because it does both. One section of the brush head spins while the other moves back and forth. At $20, it’s a stellar deal and will leave your feeling squeaky clean. The soft bristles are great too; their vibrant colors fade when it’s time to replace your brush head. This electric toothbrush runs on two AA batteries, which are included.

Best Quiet Electric Toothbrush

Image credit: Amazon

GLEEM Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - $50

For some of the expensive-model features, without the hefty price tag, try this sonic toothbrush. At $50, it’s a good value, and the replacement heads—$10 for a set of two—won’t hurt your wallet. The GLEEM Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush boasts a slim, stylish profile and has two brushing modes: “Classic Clean” and the more powerful “GLEEM Clean.” It comes with a charging base and a travel bag. Customers who tried this model liked its quiet yet powerful motor. Take your pick from pearl, slate, coral, and aqua handles.