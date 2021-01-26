5 Ways to Alleviate Work-From-Home Back Pain

January 26, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

GearPride Smart Posture Corrector

Image credit: GearPride

If your parents constantly warned you about your posture when you were a kid, chances are you haven't improved it much over the years. When you're working from home , it's even more important to consider, as you're likely spending most of your day sitting on a chair that wasn't designed for that purpose. If you're experiencing headaches or neck, back, or shoulder pain, it's time to invest in a posture corrector. Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the coolest solutions on the market.

This simple strap goes over your shoulders to help correct bad posture habits. The inductive design lets you actively adjust to the correct posture through a vibration reminder, keeping you in control and comfortable. It's the natural way to hold your head up high.

Get the GearPride Smart Posture Corrector for $26.35 (Reg. $34) with promo code: VDAY2021.

BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support

Image credit: BetterBack

This Shark Tank–featured posture support uses NASA-engineered memory foam to give you ultimate sitting comfort in any seat. Wearing it for just 15 minutes a day can help revert you to your body's default posture. It costs less than a single doctor's visit, massage, or chiropractic adjustment and will last for years.

Get the BetterBack™ Luxe Posture Support for $42.50 (Reg. $59) with promo code: VDAY2021.

BackShield® Ergonomic Back Support

Image credit: BackShield

Designed specifically for cars, BackShield has a unique three-layer design to encourage the natural lumbar curvature of your spine. This maintains proper blood flow and reduces the inflammation that can cause back pain. If you're spending long hours in the car, make sure your posture is supported.

Get the BackShield® Ergonomic Back Support for $68.85 (Reg. $89) with promo code VDAY2021.

FlexiSpot M7C Desk Riser with Deep Keyboard Tray

Image credit: Flexispot

Sometimes the best thing you can do for your posture is simply stand up. This standing desk converter has a unique U-shaped design to expand the keyboard workspace so you have more room to get things done whether you're sitting or standing. It has an easy one-step attachment and release to use the desk riser with or without the keyboard tray.

Get the FlexiSpot M7C Desk Riser with Deep Keyboard Tray for $127.50 (Reg. $169) with promo code: VDAY2021.

Yaasa Ergonomic Office Chair

Image credit: Yaasa

If you plan to be for a while, why not upgrade your office chair? The Yaasa Chair is ergonomically designed to keep you supported and comfortable throughout your day. It has a 20" x 20" cushion, comfortable backrest, adjustable height, 3D armrest, and neck support to cater to your individual needs.

Get the Yaasa Ergonomic Office Chair for $306.00 (Reg. $369) with promo code: VDAY2021.

Prices subject to change.