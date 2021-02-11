Stay Connected With 10 Charging Cables That Can Outlast Your Original Apple Cable
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
GO-TOUGH Reinforced MFi Lightning Cable
This MFi-Certified cable is made from heavy-duty PET reinforced cable and has reinforced stress points to reduce fraying. Plus, it has a tangle-free design.
Get the GO-TOUGH Reinforced MFi Lightning Cable for $25.50 (Reg. $34) with promo code VDAY2021.
Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable
This simple cable has a clever trick: it's braided in nylon. This reinforcement makes it significantly stronger than standard cables, and it's significantly less expensive, too.
Get the Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable for $8.50 (Reg. $15) with promo code VDAY2021.
Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable
Reduce the clutter in your life with this self-winding cable that organizes itself for you. It's wrapped in an alternating pattern of flexible silicone sleeves and magnetic rings to keep it neat and tidy when it coils up.
Get the Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable for $11.90 (Reg. $49) with promo code VDAY2021.
Piston Connect Mini 11.8" MFi Lightning Cable
This extra-long cable has a braided cord that prevents tangles and knots, and provides an extra layer of protection to the cable. It also curls up nicely for easy storage.
Get the Piston Connect Mini 11.8" MFi Lightning Cable for $18.66 (Reg. $24) with promo code VDAY2021.
Naztech 6' Hybrid 3-in-1 Charge & Sync Cable
Easily charge all of your devices with a single cable! This specialized cable has micro USB, Lightning, and USB-C adapters integrated for simple charging or data sync, no matter what device you're using.
Get the Naztech 6' Hybrid 3-in-1 Charge & Sync Cable for $18.70 (Reg. $29) with promo code VDAY2021.
Sync & Charge Jolt MFi Lightning Cable
This clever cable features dual sync and charge functionality, making it perfect for both charging or transferring data. Plus, it's MFi-Certified to meet Apple's performance cables.
Get the Sync & Charge Jolt MFi Lightning Cable for $21.21 (Reg. $29) with promo code VDAY2021.
CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable
Eliminate the cable clutter from your life with this 6-in-1 cable that lets you charge any Apple, USB-C, or Android device with one cable. The detachable adapters allow you to transform to the cable you need instantly.
Get the CharbyEdge Pro 6-in-1 Universal Cable for $21.25 (Reg. $30) with promo code VDAY2021.
Naztech USB to MFi Lightning 12' Extra Long Cable
Favorite place to sit just a little too far from an outlet? Well, add this 12-foot charging cable to your repertoire so you can stay charged up and connected while you're relaxing.
Get the Naztech USB to MFi Lightning 12' Extra Long Cable for $19.55 (Reg. $29) with promo code VDAY2021.
Piston Connect XL 90: 10Ft MFi Lightning Cable
The Piston Connect XL has all of the same strength and durability features of the regular Piston Connect, but has an added bonus: It's extraordinarily long at ten feet.
Get the Piston Connect XL 90: 10Ft MFi Lightning Cable for $29.71 (reg. $39) with promo code VDAY2021.
ZinCable Ultra-Strong MFi-Certified Lightning Cable
The ZinCable is wrapped in a Kevlar fiber core making it 10 times stronger than the run of the mill charging cable. Also, the cable is able to transfer data 30% compared to a standard cable.
Get the ZinCable Ultra-Strong MFi-Certified Lightning Cable for $17 (Reg. $24) with promo code: VDAY2021.