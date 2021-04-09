10 Convenient iPhone and Android Charging Solutions to Make Sure You Stay Connected

April 9, 2021 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

QiStone+ Wireless Portable Charger

We've all been there. About to head into an important meeting, with a few unresolved problems on the homefront, and your battery is rapidly approaching 0 percent. Every entrepreneur should have a few solutions on hand for this eventuality. We've rounded up some great options for you here to ensure you've always got power when you need it.

Keep your Qi-compatible phone charged up easily with this portable wireless charger. It's built with sharing in mind, with an integrated USB port that lets you charge a second device simultaneously, thanks to the 4,000mAh capacity.

Get the QiStone+ Wireless Portable Charger for $29.99 (Reg. $79), a savings of 62 percent.

HyperCharger PRO V.2 All-in-One Charger

Winner of a Best of Innovation Award at CES 2018, the HyperCharger PRO V.2 incorporates Apple Lightning, micro-USB, and USB-C cables, as well as a USB port so you can charge up to three devices at once. Thanks to 25W power and 8,000mAh capacity, it's an absolute powerhouse. Plus, you can get two for the price of one!

Get the HyperCharger PRO for $29.99 (Reg. $59), a savings of 50 percent.

Extreme Boost 20,000mAh Back Up Battery

With a colossal 20,000mAh battery capacity, Extreme Boost is the ultimate back-up battery. With four USB ports, it can charge your entire tech arsenal at once to ensure you're always ready to go.

Get the Extreme Boost 20,000mAh Back Up Battery for $32.99 (Reg. $89), a savings of 63 percent.

SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger

The Gadgeteer calls SCOUT the Swiss Army Knife of portable chargers because it has a built-in wall charger, cables, quick- USB port, and intelligent charging . This single 5,000mAh portable charger can power up just about all of your devices on the go. It even offers Qi wireless charging.

Get the SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger for $39.99 (Reg. $80), a savings of 50 percent.

HyperDigital Ultra Series Charger

A 2019 CES Innovation Award winner, the HyperDigital takes your smartphone from zero to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. With 20W of power and 11,000mAh capacity, this powerful charger works quickly to keep you in the game.

Get the HyperDigital Ultra Series Charger for $39.99 (Reg. $49), a savings of 20 percent.

BackPack Magnetic 5,000mAh Powerbank

This clever charger is equipped with extra strength magnets inside that attach to your Qi-compatible smartphone for an elegant, simple experience. It also has USB and USB-C ports for a more versatile charging experience. Just snap it on and charge!

Get the BackPack Magnetic 5,000mAh Powerbank for $39.99 (Reg. $49), a savings of 20 percent.

Chargeworx 10,000mAh Power Bank with AirPods Holder

With a 10,000mAh capacity, the Chargeworx can provide up to 75 hours of extra power for your smartphone and other USB devices. It even has a dedicated slot for your AirPods.

Get the Chargeworx 10,000mAh Power Bank with AirPods Holder for $41.99 (Reg. $49), a savings of 16 percent.

Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Why use three different chargers for all of your Apple devices when you can use one? This 3-in-1 charger lets you wirelessly power up your AirPods and Apple Watch while your Android or iPhone via USB port. The 8,000mAh capacity is plenty for all of your .

Get the Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods for $49.99 (Reg. $119), a savings of 58%.

BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time on the go with this Apple MFi-Certified charger. With a massive 8,000mAh capacity, it has enough juice to provide more than two weeks of Apple Watch or three days of iPhone charging.

Get the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch for $79.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 19 percent.

CORE Power AC/USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger

Your laptop needs love, too, and this CES Innovation Awards Honoree has the power to oblige. The 27,000mAh rechargeable battery has three USB outputs and a standard 3-prong AC output so you can charge two USB devices and one AC on the go.

Get the CORE Power AC/USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger for $169.99 (reg. $199) with promo code MOBILE15.

