The Best Adirondack Chairs of 2021

As we enter midsummer, our patios, decks, and porches are in full use, and as everyone knows there's no finer addition to outside furniture than the Adirondack chair. This simple, innovative design has seen a thousand iterations over its lifespan, but its fundamental shape and angles have stayed the same in order to maximize lumbar support and ensure that the chair was comfortable no matter what materials were used to make it.

While early Adirondack chairs were made out of a single piece of knot-free wood, these days you can find them made of just about any material you can think of — iron, plastic, resin, the list goes on. That's why we compiled a list of some of the best Adirondack chairs on the market, as there are just so many to choose from it can be difficult to ascertain which option is truly the best for you and your home. Without any further ado, let's dive in.

Best Adirondack Chair Overall: Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair (Set of 2) ($390)

For us, the best Adirondack chair would be these resin folding chairs from Wayfair. They're made of a sturdy poly material that's weather resistant and can be used in a variety of climates, including snowy weather, extreme heat, and even exposure to strong coastal winds that might contain salt water. These chairs were built to last, and while they do require assembly upon arrival and only have a seating capacity of 250 pounds, we think their impeccable aesthetic and high comfortability make them the best choice for our all-weather standout selection.

Best Polywood Adirondack Chair: Polywood Classic Adirondack Chair ($199)

Polywood chairs are all the rage in outdoor furniture, and for good reason. This modern material is being seen in more and more homes due to its versatility and ability to withstand all kinds of climates. A unique material made out of recycled plastics, these chairs are durable, weather-resistant, and comfortable to sit on. With a 20-year residential warranty, this Classic Chair from Polywood is also intended to last for as long as you're willing to sit on it. It's resistant to chipping, cracking, peeling, and fading colors due to sunlight or poor weather conditions. Plus, it's easy to clean — soap and water are all that's required.

Best Plastic Adirondack Chair: Polywood Modern Adirondack Chair ($239)

While plastic may get a bad rap from lovers of the environment, the Modern Adirondack Chair from Polywood is manufactured with proprietary Polywood lumber, a unique blend of recycled plastics that are not only durable but friendly to the environment. They're built to withstand all weather conditions and come with a 20-year residential warranty, meaning if they don't last at least a generation, they aren't holding up to designer intentions. Plus, these chairs are made in the USA, so you can feel pride in supporting local companies and craftsmen.

Best-Priced Adirondack Chair: Makowski Plastic Adirondack Chair ($159)

Not only is the Makowski Plastic Adirondack Chair reasonably-priced — it's also built to withstand the worst that mother nature can throw at your yard and furniture. It's made of weather-resistant polyethylene, meaning it won't warp or rot when it becomes wet, unlike traditional wooden materials. In theory, this chair can be left out all year long, and doesn't need any special care or attention. While the design doesn't come with much of a wow factor, we think this chair does exactly as intended.

Best Adirondack Chair for Fire Pits: Braxton Folding Plastic Adirondack Chair ($187)

Made with HDPE plastic, this chair is heat-resistant and built to be used in hot conditions. In addition to everything you would expect from a classic Adirondack chair, the Braxton Folding Plastic Chair is resistant to UV rays that might cause the color on other chairs to fade away. It does require some simple minor assembly on arrival, but we think that's a small price to pay, especially when comparing how well this chair will hold up when placed next to your fire pit versus other chairs that lack the same kind of heat resistance. Available from Walmart, its reasonable price also caught our eye and made it an obvious choice for anyone looking to add some color to their outdoor furniture collection.

Best Composite Adirondack Chair: Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair ($235)

Not only does this plastic-resin Adirondack chair stand the test of time, but it’ll also withstand the worst weather thrown at it. Built to last decades, they’re manufactured out of a unique blend of materials to maximize their resistance to bad weather like extreme heat and heavy rain. They won't peel or fade or become warped due to bad weather, unless extreme weather takes on a whole new meaning all of a sudden. And trust us when we say that they're comfortable — it'll be obvious as soon as you take your first seat.

Best Resin Adirondack Chair: Laguna Outdoor Poly Folding Patio Adirondack Chair ($175)

The Laguna Outdoor Poly Golding Patio Adirondack Chair has made a lot of waves since it first came out, and it's easy to see why. It features a timeless design that's been updated with modern materials in order to maximize its potential lifespan while still remaining as comfortable as people have come to expect Adirondack chairs to be. Plus, it's available in a series of bright colors that won't fade over time due to resin's resistance to fading from sunlight and rain. Overall, we think this chair is a great, affordable choice.