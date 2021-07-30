The Best Coffee Makers of 2021

July 30, 2021 5 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Coffee is an essential morning or even all-day beverage for many people. Whether you take it black or with cream, sweetened or unsweetened, hot or cold, caffeinated or decaf, you’ll want to have the best coffee maker for your needs. From budget-priced drip coffee machines to iced coffee makers and Keurigs, there’s no shortage of options for brewing the perfect cup of joe.

Previously, we helped you pick out the best coffee grinder and sift through the best coffee to give you a morning jolt of java. Now, we’re here to assist you in selecting the best coffee maker to help you start your morning off right.

Best Overall: Braun KF7170SI BrewSense ($110), also at other retailers

Best 4-Cup Coffee Maker: Cuisinart DCC-450BK ($40), also at other retailers

Best Iced Coffee Maker: OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($52), also at other retailers

Best Pour Over Coffee Maker: Chemex Original Pour Over ($45)

Best K-Cup Coffee Maker: Hamilton Beach FlexBrew ($99), also at other retailers

Best Keurig Coffee Maker: Keurig K-Elite ($140), also at other retailers

Best Under $50: Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Coffee Maker ($30)

Best Overall: Braun KF7170SI BrewSense ($110)

Traditional drip coffee makers are extremely popular, and the Braun BrewSense FK7170SI is an outstanding option for a great pot of coffee. It features a programmable 24-hour timer so you can wake up to ready-made coffee. Its water level indicator allows you to select various options such as brewing a 12-cup pot of coffee or an 11-ounce mug serving.

Additionally, the Braun BrewSense KF7170SI provides brew strength control. You can choose between regular or bold. A gold-tone filter means you won’t have to purchase paper filters, and a charcoal filter purifies the brew water. Stainless steel accents and a glass carafe offer good build quality and an attractive design. For a high-quality drip coffee maker, the BrewSense is easy-to-use, well-built, and offers enough customization for the average user.

Best 4-Cup Coffee Maker: Cuisinart DCC-450BK ($40)

Best Iced Coffee Maker: OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($52)

Cuisinart’s DCC-450BK is an excellent 4-cup coffee maker. Despite its small size, the DCC-450BK packs a brewing punch. Features such as a brew-pause function allow you to pour a cup of joe before a full pot has finished brewing. Its tiny footprint takes up very little counter space. The stainless steel carafe sports a dripless pour spout and knuckle guard. A modest price tag further makes the Cuisinart DCC-450BK a compelling coffee maker.

Particularly in the summer months or in warmer climates, a mug of iced coffee can be incredibly refreshing. And the OXO Good Grips makes a great cup of cold brew coffee. Setup is simple, plus the Good Grips looks sleek and elegant.

The reusable stainless steel mesh filter means you won’t need to mess with paper filters, although you can add a paper filter as well for a more mile brew. Measurement markings on the glass carafe simplify the brewing process, and an included stopper lets you store the carafe in your refrigerator.

Where the OXO Good Grips really shines is its ability to brew a bold pot of cold brew. If you like your iced coffee strong and aromatic, the OXO Good Grips will leave you extremely satisfied.

Best Pour Over Coffee Maker: Chemex Original Pour Over ($45)

While it may not be the only pour over coffee maker on the market, the Chemex still reigns supreme. It's lovely to look at with its tasteful design. Composed of borosilicate glass, the Chemex won’t absorb odors.

Because of its pour-over shape, the Chemex can be covered and placed in the fridge, then reheated later on. Boasting lots of manual control the Chemex is a stunning analog coffee maker that lends a tactile vibe to brewing coffee.

Best K-Cup Coffee Maker: Hamilton Beach FlexBrew ($99)

Although Keurig first introduced its K-Cup system, pods have been adopted by other manufacturers as well. Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew truly lives up to its name as a versatile coffee maker. On the left hand side, you’ll find a standard drip coffee maker, while the right side includes a K-Cup system.

Therefore, the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio is compatible with coffee grounds and K-Cup pods. You’ll benefit from the best of both worlds: A 12-cup programmable coffee maker or single-cup brewing. An included pod holder features a grounds basket as well, so you don’t even need to buy pods to make a solitary mug of your favorite beverage.

Best Under $50: Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Coffee Maker ($30)

There’s a reason Mr. Coffee became the colloquial name for drip coffee makers: The original Mr. Coffee is a simple but effective coffee machine. With nearly unrivaled affordability, the Mr. Coffee 12-cup coffee maker punches far above its weight.

The 12-cup capacity is generous. Despite its no-frills design, the Mr. Coffee is a well-engineered device. A dual water window lets you see how much water you’ve poured in, and there’s an auto-pause feature that lets you pour a cup mid-brew. With a low price tag, the Mr. Coffee 12-cup coffee maker delivers great bang for your buck.