The Best Air Purifiers of 2021

Air purifiers have a lot of benefits. From reducing allergies and cutting down on dust or pet dander to capturing smoke as well as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), air purifiers can improve indoor air quality. However, you’ll want the right air purifier for your needs.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Factors such as your room size, budget and what you hope to filter out of the air will determine the right option for your home or office. Earlier, we assisted you in finding the top AC units to help you beat the heat. And now we’re here to show you the best air purifiers for keeping it clean.

Best Overall: Winix 5500-2 ($160), also at other retailers

Best for Allergies: Austin Air HealthMate B400C1 ($715)

Best for Smoke: Coway Mighty AP-1512-HH ($201), also at other retailers

Best for Large Rooms: Blueair Pure 211+ Auto ($340), also at other retailers

Best for Small Rooms: Levoit Core 300 ($100), also at other retailers

Best for Dust and Mold: GermGuardian AC5900WCA ($180), also at other retailers

Best Affordable Pick: Levoit LV-H128 ($44), also at other retailers

Best Overall: Winix 5500-2 ($160)

The Winix 5500-2 (also at other retailers) is an incredibly capable air purifier. It’s got a true HEPA filter that’s capable of eliminating 99.97% of airborne allergens such as dust mites, pollen and pet dander. A four-stage filtration system is comprised of a fine mesh pre-filter, washable activated carbon filter, HEPA filter and PlasmaWave air cleansing technology.

Capable of purging air in up to a 360-square-foot room, the Winix 5500-2 is great for most living spaces. An onboard air quality indicator LED provides real-time information about the current air quality status. You can change the fan settings manually using the 5500-2’s smart sensors and auto mode for automatic real-time fan speed adjustments.

With a light sensor built-in, the Winix can power into sleep mode when the lights are off to ensure a quiet environment while you’re resting. On-device controls let you change fan settings, toggle PlasmaWave on or off and shut on or off the Winix itself. Additionally, there’s a convenient remote control. The Winix 5500-2 is an extremely high-performing, relatively quiet, modestly priced air purifier that should satisfy most users.

Best for Allergies: Austin Air HealthMate HM400 ($715)

For serious allergy sufferers, Austin Air’s HealthMate HM400 is an outstanding air purifier. A four-stage filtration system is composed of cotton pre-filter, medium particle secondary filter, 15-pound carbon blend folder and 60 square feet of medical-grade HEPA filter. The HM400 can eliminate up to 99.97% of airborne particles as tiny as 0.3 microns and 95% of 0.1 micron pollutants.

Where the HealthMate HM400 excels is its ability to competently filter out volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde or wood finish. Its industrial-strength performance makes the HealthMate HM400 a fantastic solution for anyone with serious allergies.

Best for Smoke: Coway Mighty AP-1512HH ($201)

A good air purifier can be effective at reducing smoke in the air, and the Coway Mighty AP-1512HH (also at other retailers) lives up to its name as a mighty good air purifier. A four-stage filtration system includes a pre-filter, deodorization filter, true HEPA filter and a vital ion system. Boasting the ability to capture 99.97% of particles around 0.3 microns such as pet dander, dust mites and pollen, the Mighty AP-1512HH is an excellent all-around air purifier.

Performance is top-notch with solid smoke reduction capabilities. It’s got an array of different fan settings including an energy-efficient eco mode and an auto mode that takes advantage of a built-in air quality sensor. There’s a timer and a helpful air quality LED indicator.

With an affordable price tag, low-cost replacement filters and low power draw, the Coway Mighty AP-1512HH features a cheap cost of ownership. It’s lightweight, which makes it easy to move from room to room. And the display can be turned off while you’re sleeping.

Additionally, the Mighty AP-1512HH is fairly quiet. Overall, the Coway Mighty is a fantastic air purifier that delivers good bang for your buck.

Best for Large Rooms: Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto ($340)

With the ability to clean the air in a 550-square-foot space, the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto (also at other retailers) is the best air purifier for large rooms. Able to fully filter air in a large room in around 12 minutes on its highest setting, the Blueair Pure 211+ Auto performs incredibly well.

Despite its top-notch cleaning capabilities, the Blue Pure 211+ Autio is exceptionally energy efficient. A smart auto mode automatically adjusts the fan to accommodate for real-time air quality conditions.

There’s a HEPASilent filter and low fan noise of around 23dB in low and just 56dB at high. Despite its lack of a true HEPA filtration sensor, the Pure 211+ Auto sports a solid clean air delivery rate (CADR) and eliminates 0.3 micron particles at similar levels to a true HEPA air purifier.

Best for Small Rooms: Levoit Core 300 ($100)

Cheap but without sacrificing air filtration performance, the Levoit Core 300 (also at other retailers) is perfect for small spaces. It packs a true HEPA filter that can remove 99.97% of allergens such as smoke, mold, pollen and dust. Available in either black or white, you can select an option that fits your decor.

The Core 300 features a cylindrical design that’s attractive and functional: A 360-degree air intake allows for up to five air changes per hour in a 219-square-foot space. With a noise threshold of about 24dB, the Levoit Core 300 manages to reduce pollutants in the air while remaining remarkably quiet as well as cost-effective.

Best for Dust and Mold: GermGuardian AC5900WCA

If you need to eliminate dust and mold from the air, the GermGuardian AC5900WCA (also at other retailers) works flawlessly. The true HEPA filter catches up to 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. A 365-square-foot cleaning capacity is generous enough for most small to medium-sized rooms.

The four-stage filtration system includes an ultraviolet light that serves as an airborne disinfectant. It’s an incredible performer especially on the high or medium setting. Noise level is modest at about 47 dB on high and roughly 39 dB at medium or low. For cutting down on odors as well as trapping mold and dust, the GermGuardian AC5900WCA is a great choice.

Best Affordable Pick: Levoit LV-H128 ($44)

At under $50, the Levoit LV-H128 (also at other retailers) is a good no-frills air purifier. It can cover a 161-square-foot area, making the LV-H128 a solid option for small rooms. Alongside its tiny footprint and low cost, the Levoit is ultra-quiet at just 28dB on its lowest setting.

There’s a true HEPA filter that can eliminate 99.97% of air pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. What’s more, the LV-H128 includes an aromatherapy feature that lets you add a few drops of essential oils to the aroma pad under the cover. Then, the fan in the air purifier will distribute scented, clean air. Energy efficient, affordable, and with a true HEPA filter, the Levoit LV-H128 is an awesome budget air purifier.