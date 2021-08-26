The Best 2-in-1 Laptops of 2021

August 26, 2021 6 min read

are ideal for many tasks such as workplace productivity, while tablets offer nearly unrivaled portability. Although laptops are fairly easy to tote around, a 2-in-1 laptop delivers the best of both worlds. You’ll enjoy a touchscreen interface while in tablet mode and a physical keyboard while in laptop stance.

A 2-in-1 laptop can go from writing and editing as a traditional computer to flipped around in portrait mode as an e-reader quickly. We’ve helped you pick out the right 13-inch laptops to fit your needs. Now, here’s a guide to the best 2-in-1 laptops for 2021.

Best Overall: Lenovo Yoga 9i ($1,900), also at other retailers

Best Under $1,000: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 ($657), also at other retailers

Best Under $500: HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 ($454), also at other retailers

Best for Business: Dell XPS 2-in-1 ($1,699), also at other retailers

Best for Students: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 ($511), also at other retailers

Best for Gaming: Microsoft Surface Book 3 ($2,500), also at other retailers

Best Overall: Lenovo Yoga 9i ($1,900)

Lenovo’s Yoga 9i (also at other retailers), aptly named with its ability to go from a road warrior laptop to a downward dog tablet in seconds, is a fantastic all-around device. Performance is top-notch thanks to its 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1185G7 CPU and Intel Xe graphics. You’ve got a choice of 256GB or 512GB PCIe SSDs and up to 16GB of RAM.

The 14-inch full high definition (FHD) 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display looks gorgeous. At under three pounds, the Yoga 91 is extremely portable. Wi-Fi 6 alongside Bluetooth 5.1 means wireless networking is a breeze. Inputs and outputs include a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A host and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for signing in quickly.

Further, Lenovo Yoga 91 has a long-lasting battery that runs over 8 hours. The speakers are terrific, and the 720p webcam is great for video conferencing such as Zoom meetings. Outfitted with high-performing Intel Xe graphics, a strong CPU and superb build quality, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a fabulous 2-in-1 laptop.

Best Under $1,000: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14 ($657)

AMD offers good bang for your buck, and the AMD-powered Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (also at other retailers) is no exception. Boasting AMD Integrated Radeon graphics, the Lenovo Flex 5 comes with a choice of an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U. There’s a 14-inch 1080p IPS display that has great color accuracy and wide viewing angles.

You can outfit the IdeaPad Flex 5 with up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. Its 720p webcam is perfect for remote work and teleconferencing. Despite its reasonable sub-$1,000 price tag, the IdeaPad Flex 5 14 touts amenities such as a backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader.

Up to 10 hours of battery life and weight under four pounds make the IdeaPad Flex 5 a compelling convertible notebook. A digital pen comes standard for writing directly on the screen. Portable, powerful and affordable, the IdeaPad Flex 5 14 is an awesome AMD 2-in-1.

Best Under $500: HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 ($454)

HP’s Chromebook x360 (also at other retailers) is an outstanding value at under $500. Boasting an Intel i3-10110U, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, it’s a budget-priced convertible laptop. Because it runs Chrome OS, the x360 Chromebook doesn’t need a beefy processor to handle everyday use.

The 14-inch screen looks good. Punching well above its weight class, HP even throws in touches such as a camera privacy switch. Construction is sturdy with a Gorilla Glass screen and a well-built chassis.

Since the HP x360 Chromebook runs Chrome OS, you can install Linux and Android apps. An SD card slot allows for storage expansion. Connectivity is superb with a pair of USB Type-C ports, a USB host and a headphone jack. Ultimately, HP’s x360 Chromebook is a good choice that won’t break the bank yet doesn’t skimp on quality.

Best for Business: Dell XPS 2-in-1 ($1,699)

Dell’s XPS convertible notebook (also at other retailers) shines in business settings. It’s available with up to an 11th gen Intel i7 CPU and 32GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD. In addition to a Core i7 CPU, the Dell XPS 2-in-1 features Intel Xe graphics. Therefore, the XPS handles tasks such as video editing with aplomb.

The 13.4-inch 16:10 FHD+ 1920 x 1200 WLED touch display looks stunning. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 come standard for blisteringly fast wireless networking. A fingerprint sensor allows you to easily and quickly log in to your laptop. Offering a crisp, professional design with a classy platinum silver chassis, the XPS 2-in-1 looks right at home in the office.

Ample inputs and outputs include a pair of Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports with power delivery and DisplayPort, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, so you can connect all of your devices. While the XPS lacks a USB 3.0 host, a USB-C to USB Type-A 3.0 adapter is bundled. With its beautiful build quality, lush 16:10 screen and powerful processor, the Dell XPS 2-in-1 is a business workhorse.

Best for Students: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 ($511)

A premium Chromebook without the premium price tag, Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 (also at other retailers) is an impressive piece of kit. Built on Intel’s Evo platform, the Spin 713 pairs an Intel Core i5 CPU with Intel Xe graphics for strong processing capabilities. The 16:10 2256 x 1504 13.5-inch display offers a serious bit of eye candy.

Its slim and less than four-pound profile is lightweight yet rugged with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability rating along with Corning Gorilla Glass. Outfitted with a slew of high-end features such as Wi-Fi 6, a full-size HDMI port, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and an 11-hour battery, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is beautiful and brawny.

Running Chrome OS, the Spin 713 lets you install Android or Linux apps. Plentiful ports, extreme portability and a bevy of processing power make the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 a great convertible laptop for students.

Best for Gaming: Microsoft Surface Book 3 ($2,500)

Portable and powerful, the Microsoft Surface Book 3 (also at other retailers) is an exceptional gaming 2-in-1. You can configure the Surface Book 3 with an Intel i7 and Nvidia GTX 1650 on the 13.5-inch screen model, or step up to a 15-inch screen, Intel i7 and Nvidia GTX 1660Ti.

There’s a choice of up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. The screen fully detaches from the included keyboard for a 2-in-1 that may be used as a tablet. Microsoft doesn’t cut connectivity corners with USB-A and USB-C ports as well as a full-size SD card slot. Rocking up to a whopping 17.5-hour battery life, the Surface Book 3 can keep you gaming on the go.