25 Features Every Business Website Must Have in 2017 (Infographic) Building your online business? Here are some things to remember.

By Rose Leadem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shutterstock.com

Even though online businesses are becoming more prevalent, they haven't become any easier to launch.

To give your online business a greater chance to succeed, there are certain things you need to incorporate on its website. Of course, there are the simple things such as an easy domain name, a phone number and a logo, but it's also vital to think about the content, links and navigation that will go onto your site.

Related: 4 Things to Know About Money and Your Online Business

When building your website, sometimes it's helpful to think of its setup like that of a newspaper -- organizing the most important content "above the fold," and the less exciting material "below the fold." In addition, having a strong call to action will help hook potential customers.

For help building your business website, check out U.K. Web Host Review's infographic below.
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

