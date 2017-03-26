Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even though online businesses are becoming more prevalent, they haven't become any easier to launch.

To give your online business a greater chance to succeed, there are certain things you need to incorporate on its website. Of course, there are the simple things such as an easy domain name, a phone number and a logo, but it's also vital to think about the content, links and navigation that will go onto your site.

Related: 4 Things to Know About Money and Your Online Business

When building your website, sometimes it's helpful to think of its setup like that of a newspaper -- organizing the most important content "above the fold," and the less exciting material "below the fold." In addition, having a strong call to action will help hook potential customers.

For help building your business website, check out U.K. Web Host Review's infographic below.