Ask Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph Anything: How to Watch
How to watch the new live streaming episode of 'Ask Marc.'
Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix, joins us for another episode of Ask Marc, a live Q&A series about starting and growing your business. The event will begin at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday 1/10, streaming on our YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter channels.
Where can I watch Ask Marc?
Watch and stream: YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter
You can watch on your phone, tablet or computer. Ask Marc will be shown in its entirety on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter
What time does Ask Marc start?
Time: Tuesday, 1/10 at 3:00 pm ET
The episode kicks off at 3:00 pm ET.
Why should I watch Ask Marc?
Get free business advice directly from the co-founder of Netflix, Marc Randolph. Marc loves helping founders and small business owners, and this your free opportunity to ask him any of your questions about topics like:
- Starting a business
- Growing a business
- Raising money
- Building marketing campaigns
- Best practices
- Anything you want to know!
