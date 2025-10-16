CYN’S MIX, a health-conscious, dry ingredient cocktail mix brand, started literally shaking up the way people make mixed drinks when it launched in 2023. Here, co-founder and CEO Bettina Paus shares how she and Cynthia Snell, co-founder and CCO, brought their product to life.

Please give the elevator pitch of your business.

CYN’S MIX is redefining cocktail mixers—premium, authentic, and crafted for modern, health-minded entertaining. Upscale yet effortless, it’s quickly becoming the go-to favorite for cocktail enthusiasts everywhere. Born in New York, made for the world.

What inspired you to create it?

The spark happened years ago at a Midtown restaurant, when I watched my future business partner carve a watermelon behind the bar and instantly transform it into a martini. It was fresh, surprising, and unforgettable. That moment planted the idea: what if cocktails this good could be enjoyed anywhere—without needing a bartender, fancy tools, or hard-to-find ingredients?

That vision grew into CYN’S MIX—a women-led brand reimagining cocktail culture with all-natural, wellness-minded dry mixers. Free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, our blends deliver convenience without compromise. The best part? Watching people take a sip and say, “Wait—this came from a dry mixer?” That reaction never gets old.

Please tell us one “holy @#$!” moment — something amazing or terrifying that you didn’t see coming.

One of our biggest “holy @#$!” moments came this summer, when CYN’S MIX partnered with CeraVe/L’Oréal to craft the beauty brand’s 20th Anniversary signature cocktail—the Laguna Margarita. That collaboration earned more than 2.2 billion global media impressions and put our mixers in the spotlight with influencers, press, and industry leaders.

We had so much fun creating this striking blue cocktail—playfully noting that even its ingredients had elements to keep your skin glowing. Refreshing, vibrant, and unlike anything else, it became a true showstopper.

When a brand as reputable as L’Oréal embraced our product with such enthusiasm, we were blown away. It proved that CYN’S MIX isn’t just a retail item—it’s a premium, shake-and-serve solution with the creativity, consistency, and quality to elevate everything from home entertaining and everyday gatherings to private jets, luxury events, and high-end concerts.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs looking for funding?

Aim to raise only the capital you truly need, and be sure to negotiate terms that don’t give away too much equity in exchange for too little funding.

What are some recent wins?

We are proud of our exponential growth this year. CYN’S MIX is now featured in some of New York City’s most reputable gourmet stores, and we have also partnered with several gift basket companies and financial firms for corporate gifting. On top of that, we have exciting catering events on the horizon—further proof that our mixers are resonating across retail, corporate, and event channels.

What does the word “entrepreneur” mean to you?

To me, being an entrepreneur means having an unending drive to create, innovate, and improve. It’s the gift of developing unexpected solutions that can make a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of many.

What is something many aspiring business owners think they need that they really don’t?

Many aspiring business owners think they need everything to be perfect—massive funding, the perfect team, or flawless timing—before they can start. The truth is, if you wait for perfection, you may never take the leap. Momentum comes from action, not waiting, and it’s that first step that sparks everything else.

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal motivation?

Yes—my guiding quote is, “Look for miracles, not obstacles.” It pushes me to focus on possibilities, embrace challenges, and keep striving beyond the status quo—fueling creativity and innovation every day with CYN’S MIX.