In 2019, Julie Mulligan and her husband Chris Barish opened Black Tap, a laid-back burger joint in New York City's SoHo. "It was inspired by the images and music we grew up with: Warhol, Basquiat, '80s and '90s hip hop and pop," Mulligan told Entrepreneur.

Since its launch, Black Tap has expanded nationally and globally, thanks in part to its viral social media-friendly CrazyShakes.

As the company announced new iterations of the brand — Tender Crush, a crispy chicken concept at the Rio in Vegas, in SoHo, and at Terminal 8 in JFK this fall; and Singles & Doubles, a fast-casual burger concept also coming to JFK's Terminal 8 — we spoke with Mulligan, Black Tap's CEO, about how they've managed to stand out in a crowded fast-casual market.

What inspired you to create this business?

We opened Black Tap 10 years ago, thinking a burger joint would be a nice addition to the neighborhood. We went on to win a handful of awards for our burgers and shakes that same year and in early 2016 our CrazyShakes 'broke the internet." The rise of social media and sharing food and drink online right around the same time as our launch allowed us to quickly get exposure on a whole new level. Our "aha moment" was seeing regular three-hour lines down the block and around the corner. We quickly realized we needed more seats, and we've been set on bringing the experience to people around the globe ever since. We've served over 10 million guests, 5 million burgers, and 2 million CrazyShakes, which blows our minds!

In terms of marketing, can you share your process for effectively embracing social media?

It's always changing. Two core principles to keep in mind are 1) the need to find your authentic voice and style to stand out in a sea of infinite content, and 2) connection with community and engagement is critical.

Who are some of the A-listers you've heard from over the years?

Millie Bobby Brown, Katie Holmes and her daughter, Brooke Shields, Ja Rule, Kristin Chenoweth, Vanessa Hudgens, Greg Norman, and Michael Strahan are just some of the numerous bold-face names we've been fortunate enough to come by.

What has been the deciding factor in your expansion?

While we started our expansion out of necessity, we've gone on to seek out iconic locations around the world. We aim to be accessible and desirable to a mix of locals, business, tourists, and social patrons.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs looking for funding?

As you're developing your business plan and pitch, put yourself in the shoes of someone who has no understanding or interest in your business. If you can make a compelling case to them why it's a good investment, then you should be off to a good start.

What does the word "entrepreneur" mean to you?

It means wearing a lot of hats and playing a lot of roles on a day-to-day basis. It's a blessing in the sense that you are always learning, it's never dull, and there's always something new. It's also a 24/7 role where you're never fully on vacation.

What is something many aspiring business owners think they need that they really don't?

You'll never have everything 100% figured out, so don't delay waiting for that moment to come. Do it now. Actions speak louder than words. The game is never over until you stop playing.