The maker of the highly binge-able crackers casts its net to snag more snackers with a hilarious campaign.

The makers of Goldfish crackers want you to know that you're never too old to stuff your face with those delicious orange guys. So as an appeal to adults, Millennials and Gen Z, Goldfish is temporarily changing its name to Chilean Sea Bass Crackers.

"We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too," Goldfish Vice President Danielle Brown said in a news release.

The description of the addictive treats reads: "Are you an adult? Yes? Well, we have great news. Your favorite fish-shaped, cheddar cheese cracker has grown up, just like you. They look just like Goldfish. They taste just like Goldfish. But they're called Chilean Sea Bass, which is way more sophisticated."

Want to take the bait? You can order up to two bags of Chilean Sea Bass crackers ($7.38) at ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com. They'll be available through Oct. 30 while supplies last.

