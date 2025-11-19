Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the Spend Smart series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways A tailored approach to launching can yield a strong market entry — consider a soft launch or plan for a post-holiday debut.

As entrepreneurs, we often get excited about new ideas only to stare at the calendar and wonder: should I really launch now, with the holidays around the corner?

I’m living this very question as I work on my upcoming business, Fix Your Search — a course, YouTube show and one-on-one coaching experience to help people finally show their true selves online. My journey is all about helping others put their best foot forward on the internet. And right now, I’m knee-deep in mapping out the course, scripting videos and planning content, aiming for a full launch at the end of 2025.

But when is the best time to launch a new business? Before the holidays, or after? The answer depends on your business, your goals and the type of customers you want to reach. Let’s break down the decision with real examples from my own process.

Related: 4 Ways to Determine If Now Is the Right Time to Launch Your Business

1. Does your business thrive during the holidays?

First, ask yourself if your business directly benefits from holiday activity. Retailers with giftable products, event planners, caterers or businesses offering home services can see huge demand spikes in November and December. For these, launching before the holidays could be a goldmine — you’re entering the market right as customers are searching for help.

Example: If you’re selling custom ornaments or running winter photography sessions, now is your season. Seize the holiday surge!

For something like Fix Your Search, my course isn’t specifically tied to holiday needs, but many people and businesses use the end of the year to get things in order or set resolutions. So for me, it’s less about holiday demand, more about positioning for the New Year.

2. Holiday timing can help you test and iterate

Launching a new business before the holidays can give you a vivid, high-pressure environment to test. Customers are motivated, purchasing decisions happen faster and you’ll get real-time feedback quickly.

With Fix Your Search, I’m using this period to film initial episodes, map out course modules and pilot my one-on-one coaching. Instead of a full launch, I’m letting a handful of clients and subscribers into the early stages — gathering feedback, tweaking my process and building anticipation for a bigger release after the holiday dust settles.

3. Consider the “noise” of the season

Here’s the flip side: The holidays are crowded. Inboxes overflow, social media buzzes and people tune out of normal routines. If your business isn’t directly tapping into holiday needs, your launch might get lost in the whirlwind.

That’s why I’m building content and community now, creating a foundation instead of shouting for attention. By filming YouTube episodes and running small-scale beta tests, I avoid competing with every holiday ad and can better focus on product quality.

For B2B services, waiting until January might make more sense, when decision-makers come back recharged and ready to focus.

Related: 3 Signs That It’s Time to Start Your Own Company

4. Use the holidays for strategic preparation

If, like me, your business is laying the groundwork (filming, writing, planning), the holidays are an ideal time to focus. Many people slow down, but I see this season as a perfect chance for deep work. I treat December as “creation season” — less about the launch, more about getting the content right.

Some things on my current checklist:

Storyboarding course modules

Scripting and batch filming my YouTube show

Planning a marketing calendar for the first quarter

Outlining a smooth onboarding process for my coaching clients

If your product doesn’t need to be holiday-ready, build quietly now and launch loud in January when your audience is back online and eager to invest in themselves.

5. Will holiday launches help (or hurt) your story?

Launching before the holidays can make for a compelling narrative — “I started when most people rest.” It can also train you to act and adapt under pressure, a skill every entrepreneur needs. But if you launch into a crowded, distracted market and silence follows, it may feel discouraging.

That’s why with Fix Your Search, I’m choosing a hybrid: building and teasing now but mapping my big reveal for after the holidays. This lets me tap into those people motivated by New Year’s resolutions and those who want to finally sort their online presence or level up their digital brand.

Related: Starting a Business: How to Start a Business in 12 Steps

The bottom line: It depends on you and your customers

So, should you launch your business before the holidays? Here’s my honest coaching advice:

If you have a product or service that is perfect for the holiday season , don’t wait. Jump in now, ride the demand and gather invaluable early feedback.

, don’t wait. Jump in now, ride the demand and gather invaluable early feedback. If your audience is distracted during the holidays or your business isn’t tied to seasonal needs , use this time to create, plan and set yourself up for a powerful launch after the holidays.

, use this time to create, plan and set yourself up for a powerful launch after the holidays. If you’re not sure, consider a soft launch, open to beta testers or a small group, then use their input to polish your offering for a broader launch in January.

Whatever you choose, don’t let fear or timing be an excuse not to act. I’m proof that you can make meaningful progress year-round. I’m laying the foundation for Fix Your Search every single day: filming, mapping and prepping. When the world is ready to act in January, I’ll be more than ready, and you can be, too.

So, is now the right time? Only you can answer that. But I hope my experience helps you weigh your options and move forward with confidence, whenever you decide to launch. Cheers!