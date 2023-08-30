Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Most Friends Don't Make Good Business Partners. But Here Are 3 Things You Can Do to Change That. If you and your friends are thinking of starting a business, there are some ground rules you'll need to discuss first.

By Jason Feifer

Key Takeaways

  • When friends form companies, they're often afraid to lead each other.
  • It can be hard to create rigid structures and processes.
  • How to use the "disagree and commit" method.

It can be fun starting a company with a friend — unless disaster ruins both the company and the friendship. But good news: You can avoid disaster.

You just need to treat the company like a company — and not like an extension of your friendship.

Here are three ways a company is not like a friendship, and how to balance both.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Startups Starting a Business Team-Building Collaborating Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Life-Threatening Summer Shortage Led to This Side Hustle for Seniors — No Electronic Devices Required

The gig does pay, of course — but for these seniors, it's not all about the money.

By Amanda Breen
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

When it comes to the troublemakers in your organization you have two choices: cut them out or rein them in. Here's how to do the latter, like a boss.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow
Management

I've Managed Remote Teams For 15 Years — Here Are My 3 Most Important Leadership Lessons.

Effective, flexible leadership and clarity can solve much of the discomfort around remote work. Here's how.

By Tara Coomans
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

'It's Probably Not Going to Work Out for You at Amazon': CEO Andy Jassy Reprimands Employees Resisting Return to Office Mandate

Amazon employees who refuse to come into the office three days a week will be forced into a "voluntary resignation."

By Sam Silverman
Business News

'Need to Know Information': Baggage Handler Shares Hack For Ensuring Checked Luggage Doesn't Get Lost

The airport employee is going viral for his little known tip about the stickers on your baggage.

By Emily Rella