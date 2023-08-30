Most Friends Don't Make Good Business Partners. But Here Are 3 Things You Can Do to Change That. If you and your friends are thinking of starting a business, there are some ground rules you'll need to discuss first.
Key Takeaways
- When friends form companies, they're often afraid to lead each other.
- It can be hard to create rigid structures and processes.
- How to use the "disagree and commit" method.
It can be fun starting a company with a friend — unless disaster ruins both the company and the friendship. But good news: You can avoid disaster.
You just need to treat the company like a company — and not like an extension of your friendship.
Here are three ways a company is not like a friendship, and how to balance both.