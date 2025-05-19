Want to start a side hustle? Helping out a small enterprise might be the perfect opportunity to make some extra money outside of your 9-5 — and just in time for National Small Business Month.

Although 69% of small business owners feel positive about their financial outlook for 2025, hiring remains difficult, with 89% admitting it's a struggle to find qualified workers, according to a survey from Goldman Sachs.

If you're wondering which small business-related gigs could pay the most, look no further than NetCredit's recent study, which examines side hustle earning potential for a single day of work. Researchers looked through thousands of publicly available job ads to produce the ranking.

The average pay for a 24-hour job completion for any business side hustle doesn't exceed $100 on Fiverr, the research found.

However, some business-adjacent tasks may get close to earning that much: side hustles related to applications and registrations net an average of $97.50 for a day's work, to project management $90 and to interview preparation $85, per the study.

Side hustle jobs related to business planning, pitch decks, sales, market research and legal documents and contracts average $50 or more a day, according to NetCredit.

Check out NetCredit's infographic below for the full breakdown of the business side hustles that pay the most over a 24-hour period:





Image Credit: Courtesy of NetCredit