Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways If one person controls key accounts, your business continuity is at risk.

Digital assets are the core of company value and must be protected.

A digital succession plan keeps operations running smoothly through leadership changes.

When founders think about the future, the focus is almost always on every possible milestone — the next round, the next hire, the eventual exit. However, even the most meticulous and “prepared” leaders often overlook a silent threat to continuity, and that’s their company’s digital estate.

If access to your domain, cloud accounts or financial platforms depends on one person, the business isn’t truly secure. When that person is unavailable, operations come to a halt. Reputation, cash flow and intellectual property can all be put on hold.

This goes beyond an IT checklist. Think of it as a safety net for your company’s most valuable (and often most fragile) digital assets. It’s all about knowing what you own, controlling who holds the keys and having a smooth process to pass the torch during leadership changes. For any company that plans to stay in business for years, a digital succession plan is just as essential as a financial one in today’s world.

Related: How to Drop Your Ego and Watch Your Business Build a Legacy

Your company’s heartbeat is digital

Every company today is part digital. And in most cases, that’s where the real value lives. Research shows that intangible digital assets now make up more than 90% of total enterprise value, meaning that a company’s worth often exists in softcopy files, platforms and systems that cannot be physically touched.

And yet, most legacy plans are still written for a pre-digital era. Let’s say a new leader takes over. All that forward momentum is lost if they can’t get into key accounts. Next thing you know, the business is stalled because you’re risking your most basic assets. You have to remember what’s truly at stake. Your domain name is your home on the web, and your social channels are the voice of your company. Your cloud accounts store your proprietary code, customer data and financial backbone.

These are the heartbeat of your brand, and digital estate management creates a roadmap that keeps that heartbeat steady. It removes single points of failure and ensures that leadership transitions strengthen (not threaten) continuity. Proactive planning means designing a company capable of thriving beyond any single leader.

Unmanaged assets = unexpected chaos

The most common failure point in business continuity is access, and it’s always the small things that can cause the biggest headaches. The most common scenario is an expired credit card. It can be all it takes to knock your website offline. Another I often encounter is a two-factor code sent to an old phone number. It can easily lock your entire team out of the tools they need to work. These little oversights quickly snowball into wasted hours and costly fixes. For clients, it can mean lost trust.

The same goes for your intellectual property. Think of source code left on a personal laptop or creative assets tied to an email that no one can access anymore. Over time, the lines of ownership blur. And when ownership blurs, value erodes. Needless to say, these are structural weaknesses. The lesson here is to recognize that continuity costs less to preserve than to rebuild.

Related: How Outdated Systems Are Putting Your Business at Risk

Why traditional estate plans fall short

Our legal and financial frameworks for inheritance were built for a world of tangible possessions, and that is often a core problem. A will can easily transfer a house or a bank account because those assets have deeds and clear legal channels. However, a digital asset operates on licenses, private keys and passwords that are rarely documented in legal documents. That’s where traditional estate plans hit their limit.

It’s a smart move to choose a Digital Executor, someone you can rely on who understands both the responsibilities involved and the technical side of things. This individual receives conditional access to a Digital Vault, a safe space that holds everything from domain registrars to cloud credentials and crypto keys. This strategy bridges the gap between legal authority and practical management to ensure the company operates smoothly, even during leadership transitions.

Related: You Can Build a $100 Million Startup and Still Walk Away With Nothing. Here’s How to Protect Yourself.

Building a legacy that lasts

A founder’s true legacy isn’t the business they build, but the one that continues to run well without them. Enduring companies are sustained by structure, and those are the systems that protect value through clarity and foresight.

That’s what digital estate management really represents. A blueprint for resilience. It’s not a one-time handoff document but a living component of strategy, reviewed and refined as your organization evolves. Without it, even the strongest businesses can be brought to a standstill by something as small as a missing password. With it, leadership transitions become moments of renewal rather than risk.

A business plan drives growth. A legacy plan safeguards it.

When leaders weave continuity into their strategy, they create organizations that operate smoothly through change. Digital estate management is part of that foundation. It gives future leadership clear direction, uninterrupted access and the tools to keep the business moving forward.

A well-structured legacy plan doesn’t sit in a drawer. It lives within the company’s systems, guiding transitions with clarity and strength. This kind of preparation protects the value you’ve built and keeps the organization positioned to thrive in any season of leadership.

Leaders who plan this way build more than successful companies. They build lasting institutions.