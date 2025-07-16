Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One out of five people haven't become entrepreneurs because they are loyal to their current employer, according to data from accounting service FreshBooks. However, you don't have to quit your job to start a small business of your own — you can just work part-time on the side.

Company circumstances can sometimes change very quickly, and there may come a time when you do want to leave. That transition might be a lot easier if you create a new revenue stream now that could be expanded later. You can learn how to do just that with this bundle designed to teach users how to develop profitable side hustles, and now only $24.99 (reg. $140).

Four out of the seven courses in this bundle are side hustles. Let's take a look at some of the classes and what expertise you'll gain for your future (or current) side hustle.

The comprehensive "YouTube Masterclass: Your 2025 Guide to YouTube Success" course covers everything from setting up a channel and creating successful content to optimizing your videos and conquering the algorithm to maximize your revenue stream.

The "Canva & ChatGPT for Bulk Content Creation (TikTok, Reels, Shorts, Social Media Marketing)" course is a crowd favorite, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from previous students. You'll learn how to use AI for the most efficient content creation, as well as how to transform images into the most engaging videos, strategies for creating the best short-form content and much more.

From setting up your profile to optimizing hashtags and monetizing your content, the "Complete TikTok Master Course 2025 for Beginners to Professionals" teaches you all the hidden strategies to creating a powerful brand by boosting engagement. The secret tips in this course are invaluable.

Whether you want to become a successful Airbnb host or want to know everything about Uber and Lyft driving, these courses can help you maximize your side hustle efforts.

For a limited time, you can grab these lifetime side hustle e-learning courses for just $24.99 (reg. $140).

The 2025 Side Hustle Quick-Start Bundle

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.