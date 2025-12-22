Forget Airbnb — Gen Z is renting out their Chanel bags instead of spare bedrooms. Using peer-to-peer apps like Pickle, young adults are making up to $3,000 a month lending their clothes and accessories to strangers, with more than 230,000 items listed across 2,000 brands.

Emilie Nasseh, 30, has rented out her Chanel mini wallet nearly every week for a year, CNN reports. Another user, Jill Lin, has made over $42,000 annually renting designer dresses that retail for $1,000 but rent for $200 or less. Lauren Baldinger earns between $200 and $300 daily renting handmade beaded bags, often buying clothes solely to rent them out and offset the cost.

The trend taps into the share economy popularized by Airbnb and Turo but is more sustainable, users say.

