Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being called a "Neanderthal" has long been shorthand for a knuckle-dragging brute — an insult implying someone is primitive and clueless. In popular imagination and even early science, Neanderthals were cast as dim-witted cavemen, a species of losers on the evolutionary stage. But recent discoveries have radically rewritten that story. Far from being sub-human dullards, Neanderthals are now understood as complex, intelligent hominins who created art, used tools and even share genetic ties with all of us.

In a sense, the Neanderthal "brand" has undergone a posthumous PR makeover: from reviled caveman to respected ancestral cousin. This dramatic evolution of public perception holds a trove of insights for entrepreneurs and brands. If a whole human species can rehabilitate its reputation (albeit with an assist from science), then a company or individual can certainly transform their own image. Let's explore how the Neanderthal journey from primitive to progressive serves as a metaphorical masterclass in rebranding and legacy management.

Related: Does Your Reputation Need Rehab?

The primitive stereotype: A brand in ruins

The Neanderthals' early reputation was, in modern marketing terms, a branding nightmare. Ever since the first fossils were unearthed in the 19th century, their heavy brow ridges and unusual skeletons led scientists to portray them as inferior to modern humans. This "caveman" stereotype stuck. For over a century, calling someone a Neanderthal meant implying they were backward, unsophisticated and even stupid.

In essence, Neanderthals were a maligned brand — synonymous with failure and obsolescence. Just as a company rocked by scandal or a public figure tarnished by bad press becomes a punchline, Neanderthals became the mascot of being primitive. The narrative was simple and damning: They lost out to superior modern humans because they just weren't good enough.

Entrepreneurs know this pattern well. Markets and media can be unforgiving; a single damaging narrative can reduce a once-promising brand to a cautionary tale. Whether it's a tech firm written off as a "dinosaur" or a founder dismissed as out of touch, the world loves a tidy tale of the mighty who fell behind. The Neanderthal brand was defined by others and defined harshly. Brands and individuals today face the same risk if they remain passive during image crises. Reputation, like fossils, can harden into "rock" if left untouched.

Uncovering a new narrative: Rehabilitating the caveman image

Fortunately for Neanderthals, their story didn't end with the stereotype. Over the past few decades, science has done what any good PR team would: conducted a rigorous brand audit and found the facts to counter the fiction.

Research reveals that Neanderthals were far more capable and human-like than anyone imagined. They were skilled hunters and tool-makers who thrived across Europe and Asia for hundreds of thousands of years. Archaeological evidence shows Neanderthals coordinated complex group hunts — behavior requiring planning, communication and smarts. They gathered a diverse diet, used fire creatively and built surprisingly sophisticated tools.

Perhaps most stunning, Neanderthals demonstrated signs of culture and abstract thinking. Discoveries of pigment, personal ornaments and cave engravings suggest they engaged in symbolic rituals and even made art. They buried their dead with care, hinting at reverence for their departed. They even crafted tools using glue made from tree bark — a process requiring technical knowledge and foresight.

And in the ultimate irony, we now know they are literally part of us: Modern humans carry Neanderthal DNA in our genomes from ancient interbreeding. The very people who once used "Neanderthal" as an insult likely have a bit of Neanderthal lineage themselves.

For Neanderthals, this re-evaluation was a posthumous rebranding. Misconceptions were corrected with evidence, and the public's view shifted from "dumb caveman" to "misunderstood relative." This turnaround didn't happen overnight; it took decades of excavations, genetic analysis and rethinking old assumptions. But it happened. The Neanderthal brand went from rock bottom to remarkable. If the image of an entire extinct species can be rehabilitated, so can yours.

Related: 7 Ways to Recover After a Reputation Crisis

Branding lessons from a prehistoric PR makeover

The saga of Neanderthal reputation offers rich lessons in how to recover from a damaged brand image or public misperception:

Own your story before others do: Neanderthals couldn't speak for themselves, and others defined them as inferior. In business, if you don't actively shape your brand's story, competitors or critics will do it for you — and not in your favor.

Confront misperceptions with facts: The Neanderthal comeback hinged on hard evidence overturning myths. Likewise, a beleaguered brand must bring proof to the table. Counter outdated perceptions by showcasing real improvements, new achievements and factual corrections.

Embrace (don't erase) your heritage: Instead of denying their past, scientists reinterpreted Neanderthal history in a proud new light. Similarly, a brand with a legacy — even a troubled one — shouldn't just bury it. Acknowledge your history and highlight the positives within it.

Humanize and connect: Part of rehabilitating Neanderthals was realizing how closely connected they are to us. Successful rebranding finds ways to relate to the audience on a human level. Show customers, investors or the public that you share their values and concerns.

Legacy management: Evolving the narrative over time

One striking aspect of the Neanderthal story is how long the misperception lasted. Long after Neanderthals disappeared, the myth of the knuckle-dragging caveman lingered in the public mind. It's a cautionary tale for legacy management: Perceptions can lag behind reality by decades. Entrepreneurs must recognize that shaping a legacy is an ongoing process, not a one-time campaign.

Managing legacy also means planning for how your brand will be remembered. Neanderthals left behind bones and artifacts, but no control over the story future generations told about them. You, on the other hand, have the tools to influence your legacy now. Document your values and contributions, live them authentically, and people will eventually see the truth — just as researchers eventually saw the truth about Neanderthals' capabilities. Every press release, customer interaction and even apology is an artifact shaping how you'll be remembered. Make those artifacts count.

Finally, consider the Neanderthal's ultimate fate: They didn't so much vanish as merge into the wider human story. In business, this speaks to the idea of integration and adaptability. Sometimes the path to saving a reputation is to become part of something larger — to ally with partners, join a bigger brand, or pivot in purpose. By blending strengths with newcomers, an old brand can find new life within a fresh narrative.

Related: 5 High-Profile Reputation Nightmares Your Brand Can Learn from

The evolution of respect

The renaissance of Neanderthals' public image — from pitiable cavemen to complex humans — is more than a curious science story. It's a powerful metaphor for brand transformation. Reputations, like species, evolve. They can also go extinct if they fail to adapt. But the Neanderthal example shows that even a reputation dragged through the mud for ages can climb back out with persistence and truth.

Entrepreneurs should find hope in this: No matter how dire your PR fallout or how entrenched the public's misperception, there is a path to renewal through authenticity, strategy and patience. If Neanderthals can win respect 40,000 years after extinction, your brand can survive a rough quarter. Reputation isn't fossilized — it evolves if you guide it.