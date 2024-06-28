Get All Access for $5/mo

Microsoft Project 2021 Professional (PC) — $20 Through July 21st Microsoft Project 2021 Professional helps teams stay on task with scheduling and HR support.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Teams executing large-scale and complex projects benefit from visual aids that can help them align on the vision and how to delegate tasks. For a lot of entrepreneurs who are bogged down with business development, HR, and creative, project management can fall by the wayside. To avoid this, make sure to equip yourself and your team with the right tools for success.

To help out your team, consider taking advantage of the fact that Microsoft Project 2021 Professional is on sale for only $19.97 (reg. $249) through July 21 at 11:59 PM PT. This celebrated program lets users easily create and share data-linked diagrams with clients and collaborators.

Project Professional comes built out with a range of expertly curated project templates to help you and your team get started on the right foot with any initiative. It comes with features that let users submit timesheets that can distinguish between project work and non-project work. It can also sync projects that are being run online with those on a local server.

Project Professional comes with a wide range of additionally helpful tools and functions. It can create complex timelines with varying tasks, due dates, and initiatives. It can also generate helpful what-if scenarios and support the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC).

TechRadar writes, "Microsoft Project remains an excellent project management tool for experienced professionals." To discover why, hop on this deal.

Don't miss this special summer price drop that's making Microsoft Project 2021 Professional (PC) on sale for only $19.97 (reg. $249) through July 21 at 11:59 PM PT.

