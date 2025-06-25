Boost Your Business Potential With a Lifetime of Language Learning for Under $40 Make language learning part of your daily routine with this $35 language learning app.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than 60% of small business owners speak more than one language or are currently learning another. Speaking other languages can expand their market reach and better serve customers.

Qlango can help you master up to 56 different languages, right from your smartphone. And now you can secure a lifetime subscription to learn them all for just $34.97 (reg. $119.99) through July 20.

Busy entrepreneurs can master new languages on their schedule with this app

If you've been meaning to break into a new market and need to learn the language, Qlango is ready to help. It's the most effective language learning app on the market, as it encourages ongoing learning through a gamified experience.

Qlango's question-and-answer format helps you think and respond in your target language, with hints when you get stuck, so you can always be making progress. It also utilizes a scientifically proven spaced repetition technique that can enhance your understanding by presenting words at specific intervals, allowing you to retain them more effectively.

The app really focuses on teaching you 6,679 essential words you'll need to know in each of the 56 language options. You can also choose between six difficulty levels, so you can learn a language from the very beginning or pick up one you have studied before.

Work on words and sentences, dictation, translation, sentence formation, or matching, based on your preferences or learning style. And you can also set study goals and work at your own pace, making it a great option for a busy entrepreneur.

Score a lifetime subscription to Qlango for just $34.97 (reg. $119.99) now through July 20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Side Hustle

'You Can Go Viral Overnight': This College Student and His Brother Spent $5,000 to Start a Side Hustle — Now Their Brand's Making Over $175 Million

Gurmer and Robby Chopra "wanted to create something better but affordable" in the fitness space.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

What Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Intellectual Property

Discover how savvy entrepreneurs protect their ideas, inventions, and innovations with smart intellectual property strategies that help build lasting success and outsmart the competition.

By Adam Povlitz
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

After This LGBTQ Couple Lost Their Jobs Within 30 Days of Each Other, They Started a Business — With Goats. It Led to More Than $150 Million.

Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge bought a farm in upstate New York as a weekend getaway — but a series of unexpected events led to a global brand.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu