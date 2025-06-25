Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than 60% of small business owners speak more than one language or are currently learning another. Speaking other languages can expand their market reach and better serve customers.

Qlango can help you master up to 56 different languages, right from your smartphone. And now you can secure a lifetime subscription to learn them all for just $34.97 (reg. $119.99) through July 20.

Busy entrepreneurs can master new languages on their schedule with this app

If you've been meaning to break into a new market and need to learn the language, Qlango is ready to help. It's the most effective language learning app on the market, as it encourages ongoing learning through a gamified experience.

Qlango's question-and-answer format helps you think and respond in your target language, with hints when you get stuck, so you can always be making progress. It also utilizes a scientifically proven spaced repetition technique that can enhance your understanding by presenting words at specific intervals, allowing you to retain them more effectively.

The app really focuses on teaching you 6,679 essential words you'll need to know in each of the 56 language options. You can also choose between six difficulty levels, so you can learn a language from the very beginning or pick up one you have studied before.

Work on words and sentences, dictation, translation, sentence formation, or matching, based on your preferences or learning style. And you can also set study goals and work at your own pace, making it a great option for a busy entrepreneur.

