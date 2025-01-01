Artificial Intelligence (AI)

News and Trends

"When we first partnered with the insurance industry, many claimed it was slow to innovate and held back by repetitive tasks. We saw it differently: insurance isn't inherently sluggish or mundane—it just needed more advanced technology. Now, with large language models, we're unlocking the industry's true potential. I'm thrilled that top investors recognize this opportunity, enabling us to drive real change in the industry," Aman Gour, co-founder and CEO of FurtherAI