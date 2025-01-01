Artificial Intelligence (AI)
4 Ways to Keep Your Brand Alive in the Age of ChatGPT and AI Search
To stay competitive today, brands must build authority and adapt across all search touchpoints, from LLMs to Google to social platforms.
AI at Play: 74% of Indian Companies Plan to Hire Freshers in 2025
Industries like E-commerce & Technology Start-ups (70%), Manufacturing (66%), and Engineering & Infrastructure (62%) are leading the fresher hiring wave
Microsoft Tests New Copilot Feature That Lets AI Use Apps Like a Human
Part of an early access research preview, the feature is aimed at automating repetitive tasks that usually require human input. This could include entering data into older desktop applications, collecting information from websites, or performing basic tasks like invoice processing
FurtherAI Secures USD 5 Million Seed Round to Advance AI-Driven Insurance Automation
"When we first partnered with the insurance industry, many claimed it was slow to innovate and held back by repetitive tasks. We saw it differently: insurance isn't inherently sluggish or mundane—it just needed more advanced technology. Now, with large language models, we're unlocking the industry's true potential. I'm thrilled that top investors recognize this opportunity, enabling us to drive real change in the industry," Aman Gour, co-founder and CEO of FurtherAI
AI in BFSI – Readiness, Risk and Rewards
AI is transforming BFSI with enhanced efficiency, risk assessment, and financial inclusion. However, managing bias, security, and regulations is crucial. A balanced approach with automation and human oversight will shape AI's future.
Indian Businesses Speed Up AI Adoption, but Talent Shortage Persists: Report
To bridge this talent gap, 84% of HR professionals in India rank AI training as a top focus, while 82% emphasise soft skills like communication and collaboration
AI, Cybersecurity, and XaaS: How Businesses Are Investing in the Future
The Asia-Pacific (ASPAC) region is leading in proactive tech adoption, with India and China standing out as frontrunners in implementing emerging technologies
India's Tech Surge: 69% Firms to Raise Spending, AI Takes Center Stage
AI is not expected to shrink the workforce significantly, only 17 % of executives globally predict a decrease in headcount due to automation
Persistent Systems Partners with CoRover to Drive Multilingual Conversational AI
The collaboration leverages CoRover's expertise in sovereign AI and Persistent's strengths in digital engineering
Salesforce Beats Revenue Estimates with AI-Powered Growth
While adjusted earnings per share of USD 2.41 fell slightly below the USD 2.44 estimate due to losses in Salesforce Ventures
Friendly and Empathetic AI: The Future of Customer Loyalty in India
81 % of surveyed consumers in India stated they would engage more with AI if it provided more human-like interactions
Top 10 Advanced Technology Trends to Watch in 2025
By 2030, 80% of humans will engage with smart robots daily, up from less than 10% in 2024