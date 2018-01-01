Business Liability

Sharing Economy Sets Sights on Business Travelers -- But Will They Bite?

Airbnb and Uber both announced new services exclusively targeting businesses, but will travelers look beyond a host of security and regulatory issues plaguing the sharing economy?
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Think Incorporating Will Protect Your Personal Assets? Not in These Cases.

Although you should definitely seek legal status for your business, these 6 scenarios could cost you big.
Nellie Akalp | 6 min read
Pay Attention to Personal Liability

Certain business structures don't protect company owner when it comes to failure to pay taxes or withhold 401(k) or other employee benefits.
Bill Lawrence and Al Davis | 4 min read
Does Your Business Put You at Risk of Lawsuits?

Things don't always go as planned. The more you know ahead of time, the better you can prepare in order to minimize your risk.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
