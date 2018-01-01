Carl Icahn

Investor Carl Icahn Tweets He Will Send an Open Letter to Apple
Carl Icahn

Investor Carl Icahn Tweets He Will Send an Open Letter to Apple

Here we go again.
Reuters | 1 min read
EBay and PayPal to Separate as Independent Companies in 2015
PayPal

EBay and PayPal to Separate as Independent Companies in 2015

Following demands from high-profile, activist investor Carl Icahn, fast-growing payments business PayPal will be a standalone company by mid next year.
Supantha Mukherjee | 3 min read
Icahn Blasts eBay Board Members' Conduct in Open Letter
Conflict

Icahn Blasts eBay Board Members' Conduct in Open Letter

The billionaire investor says Marc Andreessen and Scott Cook have both acted in their own interest at the expense of the company's shareholders.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Dell's Latest Problem? Computers That Smell Like Cat Urine.
Technology

Dell's Latest Problem? Computers That Smell Like Cat Urine.

Dell says a new manufacturing process is to blame for the bad smell coming from one of its new laptops.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Done Deal: A Look at the Long, Contentious Road to Buying Dell Inc.
Technology

Done Deal: A Look at the Long, Contentious Road to Buying Dell Inc.

In this interactive timeline, we look back at how founder Michael Dell's proposal to acquire the company and take it private played out.
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Drops Campaign to Derail Dell's Takeover Bid
Technology

Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Drops Campaign to Derail Dell's Takeover Bid

In letter to the SEC, Icahn says he's done opposing Michael Dell but just getting started recruiting Twitter followers.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Sets Eye on Apple
Technology

Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Sets Eye on Apple

Carl Icahn took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease his latest target, Apple, which he said was 'extremely undervalued.' He also said he had taken a 'large position' in the company.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read
