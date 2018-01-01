Commencement addresses

More From This Topic

Watch Will Ferrell Joke, Sing and Inspire During His 2017 Commencement Speech
Project Grow

Watch Will Ferrell Joke, Sing and Inspire During His 2017 Commencement Speech

Jokes aside, the actor-comedian shared some great advice with the graduating class.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Sheryl Sandberg Reflects on Her Husband's Death and How She Bounced Back
Project Grow

Sheryl Sandberg Reflects on Her Husband's Death and How She Bounced Back

The Facebook COO shares some insightful advice for the graduating class of 2017.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Starbucks's Former CEO Shares His Inspiring Journey From Public Housing to Success
Project Grow

Starbucks's Former CEO Shares His Inspiring Journey From Public Housing to Success

Watch this video and learn the simple idea that drives this innovative leader.
Entrepreneur Staff | 9 min read
Watch Mark Zuckerberg Ask Fellow Harvard Dropout Bill Gates for Advice on His Harvard Commencement Speech
Commencement addresses

Watch Mark Zuckerberg Ask Fellow Harvard Dropout Bill Gates for Advice on His Harvard Commencement Speech

'So you get to wear the hat and everything?' Zuck asks Gates.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Steve Jobs Commencement Speech, Stanford University, June 2005 (Transcript)
Project Grow

Steve Jobs Commencement Speech, Stanford University, June 2005 (Transcript)

To honor the late Apple founder and CEO, revisit one of his most inspirational speeches.
Rose Leadem | 13 min read
Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)
Commencement addresses

Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)

The film director spoke about listening to intuition, studying the past and confronting hate with humanity.
Entrepreneur Staff | 13 min read
Inspirational Quotes From 2016 Commencement Speakers
Commencement addresses

Inspirational Quotes From 2016 Commencement Speakers

From tech execs to heads of state, these leaders have the expertise to guide graduates as they prepare for what's next.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Peter Thiel Commencement Speech, Hamilton College, May 2016 (Transcript)
Commencement addresses

Peter Thiel Commencement Speech, Hamilton College, May 2016 (Transcript)

Peter Thiel, investor and co-founder of Palantir and PayPal, spoke about unconventional paths at the Hamilton College Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2016.
Entrepreneur Staff | 10 min read
Sheryl Sandberg Commencement Speech, University of California at Berkeley, May 2016 (Transcript)
Commencement addresses

Sheryl Sandberg Commencement Speech, University of California at Berkeley, May 2016 (Transcript)

Sheryl Sandberg spoke publicly about her husband's death for the first time at the University of California at Berkeley Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2016.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?
Fear

Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?

Comedian Jim Carrey's 2014 commencement message illustrated the importance of always choosing love over fear.
Sarah Vermunt | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.