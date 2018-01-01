Commencement addresses
The Most Inspiring Quotes from 2017 Commencement Speeches
This year is full of big names -- and they've got a lot to say to the graduating classes of 2017.
Watch Will Ferrell Joke, Sing and Inspire During His 2017 Commencement Speech
Jokes aside, the actor-comedian shared some great advice with the graduating class.
Sheryl Sandberg Reflects on Her Husband's Death and How She Bounced Back
The Facebook COO shares some insightful advice for the graduating class of 2017.
Starbucks's Former CEO Shares His Inspiring Journey From Public Housing to Success
Watch this video and learn the simple idea that drives this innovative leader.
Commencement addresses
Watch Mark Zuckerberg Ask Fellow Harvard Dropout Bill Gates for Advice on His Harvard Commencement Speech
'So you get to wear the hat and everything?' Zuck asks Gates.
Steve Jobs Commencement Speech, Stanford University, June 2005 (Transcript)
To honor the late Apple founder and CEO, revisit one of his most inspirational speeches.
Commencement addresses
Steven Spielberg Commencement Speech, Harvard University, May 2016 (Transcript)
The film director spoke about listening to intuition, studying the past and confronting hate with humanity.
Commencement addresses
Inspirational Quotes From 2016 Commencement Speakers
From tech execs to heads of state, these leaders have the expertise to guide graduates as they prepare for what's next.
Commencement addresses
Peter Thiel Commencement Speech, Hamilton College, May 2016 (Transcript)
Peter Thiel, investor and co-founder of Palantir and PayPal, spoke about unconventional paths at the Hamilton College Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2016.
Commencement addresses
Sheryl Sandberg Commencement Speech, University of California at Berkeley, May 2016 (Transcript)
Sheryl Sandberg spoke publicly about her husband's death for the first time at the University of California at Berkeley Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2016.
Fear
Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?
Comedian Jim Carrey's 2014 commencement message illustrated the importance of always choosing love over fear.