Cool Stuff

Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.
History

Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.

The scrappy entrepreneur who created the credit card, as legend has it, might have experienced an embarrassing situation that led to inspiration.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Watch This Jetpack-Wearing Entrepreneur Rocket Past the Statue of Liberty (VIDEO)
Far Out Tech

Watch This Jetpack-Wearing Entrepreneur Rocket Past the Statue of Liberty (VIDEO)

David Mayman realized the ultimate boyhood dream this week, high above the Hudson River.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Tesla's Sweet Model X Ride for the Whole Family Is Finally Here
Tesla

Tesla's Sweet Model X Ride for the Whole Family Is Finally Here

Take that, dorky gas-guzzling minivans everywhere.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils
Food

Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils

Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting
Far Out Tech

In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting

We all scream for ice cream that doesn't drearily drip down the cone. All hail the brilliant biophysics brains who finally solved this sweet problem.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
There's Something Strangely Soothing About This Silly Key Ring on Kickstarter
Kickstarter

There's Something Strangely Soothing About This Silly Key Ring on Kickstarter

Irked by the sound of keys clinking together? So is California entrepreneur Vince Ho.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This Is What It's Like to Strap a Microsoft HoloLens on Your Face (VIDEO)
Far Out Tech

This Is What It's Like to Strap a Microsoft HoloLens on Your Face (VIDEO)

Microsoft has released a new video showing doctors and med students manipulating holographic 'cadavers' through the augmented reality headset.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner
Technology

In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner

This chill new Chevy feature keeps the gadget you can't live without cool.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.
Inventions

Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.

Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Super 'Smart' Oven Won't Screw Up Dinner
Far Out Tech

Super 'Smart' Oven Won't Screw Up Dinner

The future. It's what's for dinner.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
