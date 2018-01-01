Cool Stuff
Technology
We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers
Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
History
Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.
The scrappy entrepreneur who created the credit card, as legend has it, might have experienced an embarrassing situation that led to inspiration.
Far Out Tech
Watch This Jetpack-Wearing Entrepreneur Rocket Past the Statue of Liberty (VIDEO)
David Mayman realized the ultimate boyhood dream this week, high above the Hudson River.
Tesla
Tesla's Sweet Model X Ride for the Whole Family Is Finally Here
Take that, dorky gas-guzzling minivans everywhere.
Food
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils
Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Far Out Tech
In the Lick of Time: Scientists Create Cool New Ice Cream That Resists Melting
We all scream for ice cream that doesn't drearily drip down the cone. All hail the brilliant biophysics brains who finally solved this sweet problem.
Kickstarter
There's Something Strangely Soothing About This Silly Key Ring on Kickstarter
Irked by the sound of keys clinking together? So is California entrepreneur Vince Ho.
Far Out Tech
This Is What It's Like to Strap a Microsoft HoloLens on Your Face (VIDEO)
Microsoft has released a new video showing doctors and med students manipulating holographic 'cadavers' through the augmented reality headset.
Technology
In These New Cars, Your Phone Gets Its Own Air Conditioner
This chill new Chevy feature keeps the gadget you can't live without cool.
Inventions
Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.
Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Far Out Tech
Super 'Smart' Oven Won't Screw Up Dinner
The future. It's what's for dinner.