Foreign Investors
China
If You're a Startup Looking to Capitalize on U.S.-China Border Investments, Here's How
Large M&A teams and venture capital funds are taking hold at China's tech companies, and they're shopping for companies over here.
Languages
8 Great Business Words We Don't Have in English
Guanxi? Merakii? Combina? For doing business, these are verbal gems you've really got to learn.
International Business
An Englishman in New York: 4 Surprising, Alarming Things About Doing Business in the U.S.
From punitive taxes to intrusive Big Apple socializing: This Londoner tells us what he really thinks.
Overseas
Why Moving Your Startup Offshore Can Quadruple the Length of Your 'Runway'
Southeast Asia? Eastern Europe? Australia? There's a lot of money to be saved by packing your bags.
Starting a Business
New Plan Asks Entrepreneurs to Sound Off on Immigration
To help stimulate the economy, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans to tap industry experts and entrepreneurs for advice.