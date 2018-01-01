glitches
Travel
American Airlines Glitch Caused It to Give Too Many Pilots Vacation Over Holidays
Thousands of flights scheduled from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31 do not have a pilot, first officer, or both due to a computer glitch that allowed too many staffers to take off for the holidays.
