Hotels

Hotels Fight for the Right to Block Guests' Wi-Fi

As Marriott and Hilton seek FCC approval to block guests' from using personal Wi-Fi hotspots, Google and Microsoft have come out against the practice.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Business Travel

Hilton's $550 Million Mobile Push Will Turn Smartphones Into Hotel Room Keys

The initiative is aimed at younger travelers who are increasingly placing hotel reservations on mobile phones.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Franchises

Hilton Going Public: Good or Bad for Franchisees?

While going public is certainly a big change for the company, its global franchisees will likely not have to worry.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Growth Strategies

Best Hotels

Don't rest your head on just any hotel pillow. Find out the best deals from our Travel Awards.
Christopher McGinnis | 6 min read
