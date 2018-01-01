Hygiene
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $55 Million in Talc-Powder Trial
The company had lost a previous trial and faces approximately 1,200 lawsuits accusing it of not adequately warning consumers about its talc-based products' cancer risks.
More From This Topic
Food Businesses
The No. 1 Thing Restaurants Must Do to Stop Food Poisoning
Want to have happy customers? Don't let this practice go on within your restaurant's walls.
Starting a Business
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Personal Grooming
If you work from home, you need these five essential tips. Better still, tape them to your bathroom mirror.