Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison Steps Down as CEO of Oracle
Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison Steps Down as CEO of Oracle

The company's co-founder will move to the board of directors. Two co-CEOs have been named to replace him.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
The Incredible Real Estate Portfolio of Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison
The Incredible Real Estate Portfolio of Billionaire Entrepreneur Larry Ellison

A look at the staggering collection of properties the Oracle co-founder and chief executive has amassed over the years.
Madeline Stone
