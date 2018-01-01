Microfinance

Move Over, Kickstarter: Microfunding Sites Target Local Communities
Finance

Move Over, Kickstarter: Microfunding Sites Target Local Communities

Several new funding sites are emerging to give entrepreneurs and creatives the chance to realize their goals one step -- and one community -- at a time.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read
Is Microfinance for You?
Finance

Is Microfinance for You?

Here's how a $25 loan can change the world. (But do your homework before investing.)
Melinda Fulmer | 7 min read
Microfinance Hits Small Businesses Right Where It Helps
Growth Strategies

Microfinance Hits Small Businesses Right Where It Helps

Here are three reasons why micro-borrowers do better than owners who've borrowed from a traditional bank.
Carol Tice
