Microlending

Cherie Blair Launches Program for Emerging Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

Cherie Blair Launches Program for Emerging Entrepreneurs

The U.K.'s Cherie Blair aims to help the 'missing middles' -- female business owners in developing nations who need help in scaling their growing companies.
Colleen DeBaise
Clinton Kicks Off Micro-Lending Service for Hardest Hit Businesses
Finance

Clinton Kicks Off Micro-Lending Service for Hardest Hit Businesses

At this year's Clinton Global Initiative, micro-lending platform Kiva.org makes a new commitment to still-struggling small businesses.
Diana Ransom
Microfinance Hits Small Businesses Right Where It Helps
Growth Strategies

Microfinance Hits Small Businesses Right Where It Helps

Here are three reasons why micro-borrowers do better than owners who've borrowed from a traditional bank.
Carol Tice
Five Financing Trends for 2011
Finance

Five Financing Trends for 2011

How your startup could benefit from these funding sources in the coming year.
Eileen P. Gunn | 5 min read
