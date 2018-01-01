Microlending
Growth Strategies
Cherie Blair Launches Program for Emerging Entrepreneurs
The U.K.'s Cherie Blair aims to help the 'missing middles' -- female business owners in developing nations who need help in scaling their growing companies.
Finance
Clinton Kicks Off Micro-Lending Service for Hardest Hit Businesses
At this year's Clinton Global Initiative, micro-lending platform Kiva.org makes a new commitment to still-struggling small businesses.
Growth Strategies
Microfinance Hits Small Businesses Right Where It Helps
Here are three reasons why micro-borrowers do better than owners who've borrowed from a traditional bank.
Finance
Five Financing Trends for 2011
How your startup could benefit from these funding sources in the coming year.