U.S. Regulators Aim to Close 'Wild West' Frontier of Bitcoin
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the U.S. government in a tizzy. Here's our deep dive on what recent developments mean for digital currencies.
Brian Patrick Eha | 9 min read
Bitcoin Companies Subpoenaed Over Regulatory Concerns
New York state financial regulators have issued subpoenas asking Bitcoin-related companies for information into whether safeguards are in place to prevent the virtual currency from being used in illegal activities such as money laundering.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
