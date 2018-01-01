Shake Shack
Shake Shack
Shake Shack Shares Too Rich for Wall Street's Taste Buds
Analysts have put a 'sell' rating on the burger chain.
More From This Topic
IPOs
Shake Shack IPO Is Hot But Can It Match Chipotle?
The IPO market has been particularly fruitful recently for so-called fast-casual restaurant operators.
Hamburgers
Burgers Beat Out Sandwiches Big Time in 2014
America served up 9 billion burgers last year.
Shake Shack
7 Things You Should Know About Shake Shack
As the 'fine casual' burger chain prepares to go public, here's a look at some of the most fascinating factoids about the company's growth and strategy.
IPO
Shake Shack Files for IPO
'The bigger we get, the smaller we need to act,' the burger chain declared in its filing.