Susan Wojcicki
Gender
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki: Women and Men Should Both Be Asked About Work-Family Balance
Though she has spoken extensively about gender bias in the workplace, Wojcicki is hoping to dial back the rhetoric in certain venues.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.