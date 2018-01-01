Taskrabbit

Be a Salesperson First: Your Weekly Tips Roundup
Brush up on the latest startup strategies from our network of gurus.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Delegate Better: Advice From TaskRabbit's CEO
Leah Busque shares the secret to effective management as an entrepreneur and new mom.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
The Sharing Economy is Misnamed But Deserves Celebration Anyway
Technology and the profit motive are creating more opportunity for entrepreneurs and better prices for consumers.
Andrew Geant | 5 min read
Beyond Free Drinks: Clever Marketing Lessons From SXSW
Get remembered at huge events by solving people's problems.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
