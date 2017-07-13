How to Build a Great Visual Brand Through Video Content

Free Webinar | August 16th Find out how to optimize your website to give your customers experiences that will have the biggest ROI for your business. Register Now »

If you have a winning idea for video content that you want to publish on YouTube, Instagram or elsewhere, that's a great start. But, it doesn't mean too much if you can't build a visual brand that will help you connect with your audience. You should have certain standards that your viewers can expect in every video, which separate you from the pack.

This doesn't mean you should do the same content in every video. Instead, think about quality. How is your lighting and audio quality? Is the picture blurry? If you're all about ideas, you might not think these things are as important as the content itself, but it matters because if you create clear video with good sound and lighting, then your audience will watch for longer and give you a better chance to show what is so special about your content.

In this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Salma Jafri brings on video expert Nick Nimmin to explain how you can create a powerful video brand and get more eyes on your work.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related: How to Make Videos When You Don't Like the Way You Look

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.