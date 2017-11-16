My Queue

Daymond John's Best, Surprising Advice for Entrepreneurs? Get a 9 to 5 Job.

Make your business your homework.
Thuzio Executive Club co-founder Tiki Barber interviews Daymond John to seek the FUBU founder's best advice for young entrepreneurs. What John suggests might not be what you expect. Just as John started his business while working at Red Lobster, he advocates for others to begin building their business while working for someone else.

By working in an industry or business that you're passionate about -- even if it's only as an intern -- you can learn about the marketplace, make connections and understand how you can provide something new. 

