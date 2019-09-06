Kabbage Acquires Small-Business Data Platform Radius Intelligence

Plus, the NFL and TikTok have announced a multi-year partnership, and the Calamus One smart bike offers blindspot assist, a biometric scanner and GPS.

September 6, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kabbage acquired small-business data platform Radius Intelligence. The acquisition will help Kabbage better understand and serve small businesses as it adds insights from over 20 million U.S. small businesses to its platform. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

The NFL and social video app TikTok have announced a multi-year partnership to bring NFL content worldwide to fans. There will be an official NFL account and a series of NFL-themed hashtag challenges.

The Calamus One smart bike is the world’s first e-bike that comes with Blindspot assist, biometric scanner and GPS. It also has a built-in TFT touchscreen that lets you interact with the bike's many features.

