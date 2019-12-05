Success Strategies

How to Follow in Nike's Footsteps When Marketing Your Business

The powerhouse sports brand is comprehensive in its strategy.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses Nike's overall marketing plan and how a smaller business can emulate the brand's success strategies. From there, Siu visits Nike's homepage and breaks down significant data and metrics that stand out.

Siu discusses everything from the brand's approach on everything from SEO to Instagram, all helping to reach its passionate audience. An interesting detail the marketing expert spends time diving into are the keywords Nike spends money on to optimize. Through Siu's analysis, it is clear that Nike is using its resoruces wisely to reach its most important customers. A smaller business may not be able to adopt the same strategies completely, but the big brand's marketing moves are full of helpful lessons.

