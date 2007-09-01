My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Art of Execution

Defining your goals is only half the battle; here's how to get them accomplished.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Evangelist, Author and Speaker
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Most entrepreneurs think that raising money is the hard part. They're wrong. It's the fun and exciting part. The real work begins after you raise money because then you have to execute. Here's how:

Create something worth executing. It's hard to stay excited about executing crap. It's easy if you're changing the world. If you and your team are having a hard time executing, maybe you're working on the wrong thing.

Set goals. Not just any kind of goals, but the right goals. The right goals are:

  • Measurable: Quantifiable goals include shipping deadlines and sales volume. This affects your number of goals because you can't measure everything.
  • Achievable: Take your "conservative" forecast and multiply it by 0.1. If you think you'll sell 1 million units this year, set your goal at 100,000. There's nothing more demoralizing than setting a "conservative" goal and falling short. Instead, make your goal 10 percent of your forecast, and blow it away.
  • Relevant: For a software company, it's not your ranking on search engines; it's the number of downloads of your demo version.
  • Rathole-resistant: A goal can be measurable, achievable and relevant but still send you down a rathole. Let's say you've just added content to your website. Your (measurable, achievable, relevant) goal is to sign up 100,000 new registered users in the first 90 days. But what if 100,000 people register, visit once and never return? That's a rathole. Make sure your goal encompasses all the factors that will make your organization viable.

Postpone, or at least de-emphasize, touchy-feely goals. Touchy-feely goals like "create a great work environment" are bull-shiitake. Companies that execute on measurable goals are happy. Those that don't aren't. As my mother used to tell me, "Sales fix everything."

Communicate. For goals to be effective, they have to be clearly communicated to every single employee.

Measure progress weekly. If you don't measure your progress toward a goal, you might as well not set it. The optimal frequency of reviewing progress is weekly. Monthly is too little pressure; daily is too anal.

Establish a single point of responsibility. If you ask employees who is responsible for a goal and no one can answer you in 10 seconds, there's not enough accountability. Lousy employees avoid responsibility. Good employees accept responsibility. Great employees seek responsibility.

Follow through on a goal. Many organizations set goals and even measure their progress. However, some goals tend to fall off the radar because people start focusing on just the coolest stuff. For example, fixing bugs in your software may not be quite as interesting as designing a breakthrough product, but it's just as--if not more--important to your customers.

Reward achievers. This has two positive effects: The achievers become even more excited about doing their jobs, and the underachievers know the company takes execution seriously.

Establish a culture of execution. Execution isn't a one-time push toward achieving goals--it's a way of life. The best way to establish a culture of execution is for you to set an example of meeting goals, responding to customers and measuring employee progress.

Heed your "Morpheus." Morpheus in The Matrix gave Neo the choice between the blue pill and the red pill. He was basically the adult supervision. Cold, brutal reality is the ally of execution, so find a Morpheus who distributes the red pills and enables employees to see things as they really are.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter