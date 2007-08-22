Buying a B2B Franchise

How to get into the booming business consulting industry

August 22, 2007

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It has been fascinating to watch the ever-increasing numbers and varieties of industries that have begun using franchising as a growth strategy over the past 25 years. One of the most interesting of these is the "business consulting" services segment.

These types of franchises come in many forms, but the common denominator is the delivery of services by the franchisee to businesses and/or entrepreneurs. While some may wonder why you'd need to buy a franchise to deliver such services, many of these franchises have proven that a great system, a strong brand and effective marketing can create a much more successful consulting business than you'd get going it on your own.

Business consulting franchises offer a number of different services. Some of the most common include:

General Business Consulting. These franchises follow a standardized approach to identifying either problem areas or opportunities in any business operation and then recommending strategies and tactics to address the challenges or to take advantage of the opportunities. The franchisee is typically someone with extensive experience in different aspects of business growth who can apply this knowledge in the context of the franchise system.

These are some of the most common forms of business consulting franchises. They can be wonderful opportunities if you're attracted to the lifestyle and income potential of a personal services consulting business but also want the security of a proven operating system, marketing approach and brand.

The secret to success in these types of franchises, as in all others, is to carefully research the opportunity before deciding to buy. Call a lot of existing franchisees and spend the time necessary to really understand their working environment and role. In these types of franchises, it's also wise to "shadow" an existing franchise to find out exactly how a typical day in the life of the franchisee goes. Take the time to make sure you're comfortable with the role, and you should be in great shape for a positive and rewarding experience.