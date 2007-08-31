Hire My Mom

Learn more about a resource that brings together businesses and qualified mom professionals wanting to work from home.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More than 5.4 million mothers put their careers on hold to stay home with their children, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That adds up to a lot of talented women with experience, education, skills and the motivation to find flexible work that can be done from their home office.

I would be willing to bet that only a fraction of those women would leave their jobs if there was some way to have it all--a career and an opportunity to be home with their children. Most moms think that their job can't translate to a home office environment. And sometimes, it doesn't make financial sense for moms to take on jobs, as childcare is so expensive.

If you give your employees the opportunity to not only work from home, but also to work around their families, the benefit to the employee goes up immensely. As a mom who owns a business, I make every effort to hire fellow moms. In fact, all of my employees are moms who work from home. They're the most talented and passionate group of women I've ever met. They're more productive in the fringe hours of the day than most traditional employees are in an entire day. They're grateful to have an opportunity to work from home, and their loyalty runs deep. I'm not the only one who sees the missed opportunity.

My favorite new site is HireMyMom.com. The goal of the site is to provide businesses with top talent for temporary and permanent projects while giving mom professionals the freedom and flexibility to perform top-rated work from home. No other job site focuses as much on helping women find work that is supportive of motherhood. The cost for employers is $99 per year or $29.99 per quarter.

It's a win-win when you think about it. More companies than ever are actively looking for stay-at-home moms to fill employment positions. Businesses are looking for more help and want dependable people to get the job done. You can usually find high-level professionals willing to work for a fraction of the cost if they can work from home.

Benefits of outsourcing through HireMyMom.com the following:

  • There's never a fee for outsourcing through the site.
  • You can save time by sending out one query that goes to multiple candidates.
  • You interview, evaluate and decide which candidate is best suited for your project all in one place.
  • You can tap into the incredible talent and experience of home-based experts throughout the country.

So whether you're a mom entrepreneur looking for more work or one who's looking for great new employees, I think you'll find this new resource indispensable.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Hurdles Every Fintech Startup Must Overcome

Starting a Business

Interested in Starting a New Business? 8 Helpful Tips on How to Begin

Starting a Business

Use These 5 Steps to Create a Marketing Plan