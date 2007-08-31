Hire My Mom

Learn more about a resource that brings together businesses and qualified mom professionals wanting to work from home.

August 31, 2007

More than 5.4 million mothers put their careers on hold to stay home with their children, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That adds up to a lot of talented women with experience, education, skills and the motivation to find flexible work that can be done from their home office.

I would be willing to bet that only a fraction of those women would leave their jobs if there was some way to have it all--a career and an opportunity to be home with their children. Most moms think that their job can't translate to a home office environment. And sometimes, it doesn't make financial sense for moms to take on jobs, as childcare is so expensive.

If you give your employees the opportunity to not only work from home, but also to work around their families, the benefit to the employee goes up immensely. As a mom who owns a business, I make every effort to hire fellow moms. In fact, all of my employees are moms who work from home. They're the most talented and passionate group of women I've ever met. They're more productive in the fringe hours of the day than most traditional employees are in an entire day. They're grateful to have an opportunity to work from home, and their loyalty runs deep. I'm not the only one who sees the missed opportunity.

My favorite new site is HireMyMom.com. The goal of the site is to provide businesses with top talent for temporary and permanent projects while giving mom professionals the freedom and flexibility to perform top-rated work from home. No other job site focuses as much on helping women find work that is supportive of motherhood. The cost for employers is $99 per year or $29.99 per quarter.

It's a win-win when you think about it. More companies than ever are actively looking for stay-at-home moms to fill employment positions. Businesses are looking for more help and want dependable people to get the job done. You can usually find high-level professionals willing to work for a fraction of the cost if they can work from home.

Benefits of outsourcing through HireMyMom.com the following:

There's never a fee for outsourcing through the site.

You can save time by sending out one query that goes to multiple candidates.

You interview, evaluate and decide which candidate is best suited for your project all in one place.

You can tap into the incredible talent and experience of home-based experts throughout the country.

So whether you're a mom entrepreneur looking for more work or one who's looking for great new employees, I think you'll find this new resource indispensable.