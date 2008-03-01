My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Make Me a Match

Need a manufacturer that understands you and your business? Research is key.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

You've got a great product idea. Now, how do you find a manufacturer? For leads, first go to your industry's manufacturing association, says Joe Rodriguez, senior managing partner of Global Innovation Leadership Inc., a manufacturing consulting company. "Those associations usually have good lists of who does contract manufacturing," he says. "That's a good [way] to find out who's who in a particular industry."

For Pamela Barsky, manufacturing has mostly been a learn-as-she-goes proposition. When she started out, the Los Angeles entrepreneur made her eponymous line of funky luggage tags, journals, buttons and stationery from home. Today she does business with manufacturers--both domestic and in Asia--to create her bevy of products.

Barsky, 48, scours the internet for leads and asks questions of prospective manufacturers, but her research doesn't end there. "Often I'll give someone a really small project or ask them to send samples of what they do," says Barsky, whose company earned about $500,000 in 2007 sales. "Find people who need your business as much as you need them."

When starting out, look into smaller manufacturers, says Rodriguez. Or, if you're searching for overseas manufacturers, contact a country's commerce attache (through the U.S. Embassy) or its American Chamber of Commerce abroad. Also, many U.S. cities have dual chambers with foreign contacts. In any case, you'll need to investigate not only a manufacturer's technical prowess and pricing parameters, but also its communication style. Research its reputation by asking business candidates, bankers, and suppliers for references and contact information. Narrow your list to two or three potential manufacturers, and if possible, visit them in person. "Many manufacturers have a lot of experience in their industry and can offer good ideas about how to make [your process] easier, cheaper and better," says Rodriguez. "You can gauge the interest of the manufacturer in that sense."

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport