Obsess a Little

A 10-step guide to transforming your obsession into a successful, moneymaking venture.

May 1, 2008 2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

By all accounts, Beth Liautaud is obsessed with animals, and she has been since childhood. Now, as the owner of Aunt B's Pet Resort & Spa, a high-end, full-service pet facility in DeForest, Wisconsin, she's turned her obsession into a successful business with projected year-end sales of $850,000. Liautaud, 41, has even devised a 10-step formula to help others cash in on their obsessions: