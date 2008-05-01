Obsess a Little
By all accounts, Beth Liautaud is obsessed with animals, and she has been since childhood. Now, as the owner of Aunt B's Pet Resort & Spa, a high-end, full-service pet facility in DeForest, Wisconsin, she's turned her obsession into a successful business with projected year-end sales of $850,000. Liautaud, 41, has even devised a 10-step formula to help others cash in on their obsessions:
- Change your mind-set. Says Liautaud, "The first thing I did was, instead of separating work from play, I got rid of the term work altogether and began making money at my play."
- Incorporate everything you love into your new venture, so you're surrounded by stimuli that will "fuel you, build you up and make you the happiest you can be," advises Liautaud.
- Confront your fear by believing in your competence. After all, a lifetime of passion has likely turned you into an expert.
- Trust that your core passion will lead to the skills and crea-tivity you need to start your business.
- Allow yourself to dream big by disregarding financial limitations and self-doubt.
- Ask yourself a series of detailed questions to determine what kind of life you want: Where do you want to live? How much money do you want to have?
- Ask yourself key questions about your dream business: What type of business is it? What kind of people do you want to surround yourself with?
- Determine the budget you'll need for your dream business. "It's OK if you have a $3 million plan with a $40,000 budget," assures Liautaud. "I took the best ideas I could afford--plus the great ideas that cost very little if nothing at all--and I began putting them into a realistic plan that I could afford."
- Write down everything you need to do to execute your plan.
- Create a list of resources and experts that will help you on your journey.