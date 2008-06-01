My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Referral Madness

Gain referrals by marketing your business to customers every step of the way.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Marketing Consultant, Speaker, Author, and Founder of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network.
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Referrals are perhaps the ultimate measure of success for your marketing efforts. People refer for logical reasons (because they have determined that your company offers good deals or great products) and for emotional reasons (because they enjoy doing business with you).

One of the keys to gaining consistent referrals is identifying and addressing all the customer touch points--steps in the customer life cycle that lead them to believe that your organization is one they can trust, buy from and eventually refer.

I say this often, but it's worth repeating: Every element of your business that comes in contact with a prospect or a customer is performing a marketing function. Your organization's brand is essentially determined by the sum of these relationships.

Even if you're just getting started, it's absolutely essential that you understand the critical stages involved in developing a customer's trust and that you fill in the gaps with every contact.

Here are the seven steps you need customers to take toward making referrals and the tools you should use to get them going:

1. Know: Use advertisements, articles and referred leads to get prospects familiar with your business.

2. Like: Your website, reception area and e-mail newsletter will set you apart from the competition.

3. Trust: Your marketing kit, white papers and sales presentations are key to building trust with customers.

4. Try: Use webinars, evaluations and nurturing activities to encourage customers to try your services.

5. Buy: Lock in customers with fulfillment, new-customer kits, and delivery and financial arrangements.

6. Repeat: Post-purchase surveys, cross-sell presentations and customer events will get customers to come back.

7. Refer: Results reviews, peer-to-peer webinars and community building are all great forums for inspiring customers to make referrals.

The key is to think far beyond your core products and services and start developing ways you can gain trust with prospects by offering valuable, informational products. Only then should you start to pick apart your actual product or service to make sure you're delivering on the promise you built before the sales process began.

Finally, you must intentionally build systems and processes that allow you to deliver such a wonderful experience that your customers have little choice but to rave about your company and its services to their friends, neighbors and colleagues at all stages of the life cycle.

One of the best ways to increase your understanding of your business's customer life cycle is to create a visual diagram consisting of the stages mentioned above and map out every touch point you have (or should have) with your customers. It's amazing how this process, when viewed through a marketing filter, will allow you to identify the places where you can immediately affect your customers' experiences with your business and, as a result, gain key referrals. With a little thought, creativity and consistency, you can turn every customer-business relationship into an opportunity for a winning referral.

John Jantsch is a marketing and digital technology coach, award-winning social media publisher and author of Duct Tape Marketing: The World's Most Practical Small Business Marketing Guide. Find out more at ducttapemarketing.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed