My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Natural Born Clickers

They might be clicking through, but will they buy? Don't just wait and see.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Just like most good internet startup entrepreneurs, Ben Chui, founder of BensBargains.net, a multimillion-dollar website for bargain hunters, started out by purchasing banner ads. A year later, in 2001, he was done with them. "They just weren't effective," says Chui, 27.

The stats back up his experience. A February study from Starcom USA, Tacoda and ComScore found that click-throughs are dominated by "natural born clickers"--a mere 6 percent of online users who make about 50 percent of all click-throughs. Generally between the ages of 25 and 44, their household incomes are usually less than $40,000. While they might seem like a good target for Chui's San Francisco-based company, the study found that they were most likely to visit auction, gambling and career services sites. Joseph Plummer, an adjunct professor of marketing at Columbia University and co-author of The Online Advertising Playbook, says that you can increase the number of qualified leads your ads get with a defined call to action. Use your banner to make a specific promise or offer that is of interest to your audience. "Don't sell the drill bits," he says. "Sell the holes that they drill."

Plummer also suggests better targeting. Behavioral targeting uses cookies that track which sites your customers visit, showing you where other customers are likely to be. Online marketing companies or the sites themselves work with you to place targeted promotional offers in display ads triggered by the cookies. This works as long as the cookies remain on the customer's hard drive.

Contextual targeting is another method--one that Chui found effective. He began working with sites that use links embedded within relevant content, directing readers back to his site. Plummer says banner ads can be contextual, too--placing an ad for a hardware store next to home improvement content, for example. The link should lead back to a landing page with specialized offers and information related to the content.

"Simply exposing your message or company name is not enough," Plummer says. "You have to find something about what you do that's engaging and make that promise clear in your ad, then put it in the right place to reach your customers. That's going to attract the clicks you want." Gwen Moran is co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans. Reach her at gwen@gwenmoran.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed